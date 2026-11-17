Encountering Dan Flavin’s naked fluorescent tubes, in twos and threes, at angles, in grids and resting on the floor of Frank Gehry’s Guggenheim Bilbao, is like being invited into an improbable conversation between a maverick of minimalism via funny fuzzing light and a maestro of sculptural architecture with all the swoops, ellipses, soaring oculi. Playing host to an artist of such restraint and indeed irony in Some Light, the American artist’s subtle modulations of light, form and colour alter the way we see space. Call it an encounter.

Self-trained and averse to explanation, Flavin did not call his works sculpture but propositions or situations. His tools were standard fluorescent tubes in two, four, six and eight-foot lengths and a limited range of colours. 'Electricity is my instrument,' he said. 'He worked within these deliberate limits: these colours, and the four standard lengths in which the fixtures were sold. He never altered their basic form,' says Lauren Hinkson, Curator for Collections at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York.

An artificial barrier of blue , red , and blue fluorescent light ( dedicated to Flavin Starbuck Judd) , 1968. Blue and red fluorescent light . Modular units, each made with two 61 cm vertical and two 122 cm horizontal luminaires; variable length. Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York. Panza Collection, 91.3707 (Image credit: © Dan Flavin, VEGAP, Bilbao 2026. Photo: Erika Ede)

Yet don’t such limits often give way to art’s most interesting ruptures? Donald Judd had his bold red plinths, Carl Andre his bricks and Anne Truitt her picket fences. Flavin found his medium in 1961 while working as a guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and light became his life’s work. One imagines the young guard, directing visitors to exhibits, to toilets, to exits, becoming transfixed by the very apparatus of the room around him: flickering tubes that he might need to replace.

Hinkson humanises Flavin and traces how his vocabulary expanded within a basic medium that forever shows off its fixtures and fittings, like corsetry. She surfaces his own account in Artforum: 'The radiant tube and the shadow cast by its pan seemed ironic enough to hold alone. There was no need to compose. It implanted itself directly, dynamically, dramatically in my workroom wall – a buoyant and relentless gaseous image which, through brilliance, betrayed its physical presence into approximate invisibility.'

Untitled , 1964. Deluxe Cool White Fluorescent Light. Seven 61 cm luminaires. Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York. Panza Collection 91.3700 (Image credit: © Dan Flavin, VEGAP, Bilbao 2026. Photo: Erika Ede)

In Guggenheim Bilbao’s generous galleries, these unassuming assemblages gradually test the limits of the eye and the retina. The opening rooms show early white-light works that play warm against cool, further shifted by the daylight, which in Bilbao is moody. Stand before a two-tube work in white and warm white and as the eye adjusts, they merge like moonlight and spill onto the floor.

Next comes Corners, Barriers and Corridors, where Flavin addressed the room itself. “I knew the actual space of a room could be disrupted and played with by careful, thorough composition of the illuminating equipment,” he recalled. Colour arrives, along with grids and fence-like barriers that build volumes of colour to dissolve or heighten the space around them. Several are dedicated to artists who played the chromatic scale, Matisse and Mondrian among them. greens crossing greens (to Piet Mondrian who lacked green), 1966, is a standout: a post-and-lintel gateway that jests with the painter’s spectrum. With the cryptic titles In an artificial barrier of blue, red and blue fluorescent light Flavin dedicated this work to Judd’s son, and Judd kept a full-scale version in his Spring Street studio. Then come the white-light monuments flagging the Russian Constructivists, rising like skyscrapers or totems in a vast elliptical curved gallery.

Untitled ( dedicated to Barbara Nüsse) , 1971. Fluorescentblue and pink light. 122 cm high x 122 cm wide.Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York.Panza Collection, gift 92.4118 (Image credit: © Dan Flavin, VEGAP, Bilbao 2026. Photo: David Heald)

How do you collect a work whose bulbs burn out? Flavin issued certificates on graph paper that allowed the owner to install the work and replace its tubes, and the paperwork is a graphic study in itself. Most of Some Light is drawn from the Guggenheim’s own collection, which acquired a large part of the Panza Collection. 'Beginning in 2010, with the support of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the Guggenheim undertook a decade-long study of these works called the Panza Collection Initiative,' says Hinkson. 'It focused on seven artists in the collection, Flavin among them, and looked closely at each work, its history, its certificate, its installations, trying to understand questions like: what happened with that floor piece? How could the presentations look so different? That research makes it possible to present the works on view here as Flavin intended.' Conservators now use a spectrometer to record the wavelengths each lamp gives off, she adds, so an old lamp and a new one can be compared precisely. Fittingly, the show is sponsored by Iberdrola, the global electricity and clean energy giant and a long-term patron.

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Untitled ( dedicated to Henri Matisse) , 1964. Fluorescentlight, pink, yellow, blue, and green.244 cm high.Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York.Panza Collection, gift 92.4113 (Image credit: © Dan Flavin, VEGAP, Bilbao 2026. Photo: David Heald)

The loop closes gracefully. Flavin once worked in the Guggenheim’s mailroom, shuttling documents and blueprints between the nascent museum and Frank Lloyd Wright’s office. 'He carried plans between Frank Lloyd Wright and the museum’s director, James Johnson Sweeney. So the young man who carried the architect’s plans would, years later, fill Wright’s rotunda with light,' says Hinkson. In 1971 he lit one full turn of the rotunda within a 21-artist exhibition, and in 1992 he returned to fill all of it. At 59, four years before his death, he married Tracy Harris at the museum beneath a column of rose-pink light rising through the atrium.

Throughout his career Flavin refuted religious symbolism and the spiritual messaging of light, letting his tubes speak for themselves. As he put it, bluntly, in 1967: 'My fluorescent tubes never burn out desiring a god.' Yet this was also a prolific collector of antiques and memorabilia, and a patron of the Hudson River School painters, at his homes in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island. A minimalist who filled his houses with thing called home. Some Life. Some Light.

Dan Flavin: Some Light at the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao until 4 April 2027