Biarritz is known to some as the birthplace of surfing in Europe, the sport having been introduced there in the late 1950s, bringing with it a laid-back attitude to coastal living – and this, coupled with the classic French sense of style, is exactly what architects Patrice Gardera and Philippe Pastre drew on in Sunset, their newly renovated 1970s apartment.

The ocean-facing apartment block (Image credit: Emmy Martens)

Tour Sunset apartment, a 1970s surfer's haven in Biarritz

Perched on the Côte des Basques, the renovation overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and evokes the warming afterglow of a setting sun through rich materials, natural touches and soft sculptural forms. The clients asked for a home to feel like a stunning hotel suite, a place to relax, entertain and enjoy their collection of vinyl records and contemporary art, including works by Biarritz-based artist Mathieu Chavaren.

(Image credit: Emmy Martens)

(Image credit: Emmy Martens)

‘There is something of a laid-back Californian feel, almost like a Los Angeles motel transplanted to the Basque coast’ Patrice Gardera and Philippe Pastre

While surfing culture very much defines Biarritz, the architects were equally inspired by the history of the building itself, as they told Wallpaper*: ‘The Sunset apartment dates back to the early 1970s. Set at the foot of the cliffs overlooking the Côte des Basques, it is part of the setting where the Carlina Hotel and Le Carlos [restaurant and bar] first emerged, two places that helped shape Biarritz’s surf culture.

'There is a distinctive atmosphere here, with something of a laid-back Californian feel, almost like a Los Angeles motel transplanted to the Basque coast. We wanted to preserve that character rather than erase it with a soulless renovation.’

(Image credit: Emmy Martens)

They decided to approach the project using simple lines and a way of living that embraces the outdoors, highlighting the daily ritual of watching the sun set over the ocean.

The apartment is just 57 sq m, which proved a challenge for the architects, as they explain: The original apartment was divided into a series of small rooms, with an enclosed kitchen, entrance hall and sleeping area, all of which turned away from its greatest asset: the view.

(Image credit: Emmy Martens)

(Image credit: Emmy Martens)

‘We opened up the layout to create a generous, 33 sq m living and kitchen space facing the terraces. The challenge was then to accommodate a bedroom, dressing room and bathroom within [the remaining space], making every centimetre count through bespoke joinery and furniture. All of this had to be achieved without compromising the spirit of the 1970s building, while navigating the practical constraints of renovating an apartment in a shared residential building on the oceanfront.’

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(Image credit: Emmy Martens)

Bespoke details include a rounded bookcase that seamlessly leads into the living area, while a sliding partition allows the bedroom to open into the living space, where a mahogany table takes centre stage.

The living area is Gardera and Pastre’s favourite part, they explain: ‘The building isn't called Sunset by chance. From the sofa or the kitchen worktop, you can look out over the ocean and watch surfers coming in from the water, while the entire room takes on the warm tones of the evening light. It's in those moments that you understand what has made this building so appealing for more than 50 years.’

(Image credit: Emmy Martens)

(Image credit: Emmy Martens)

‘[It’s] a place that feels like being on holiday, but also gives its owners a sense of belonging to a rather iconic corner of Biarritz’ Patrice Gardera and Philippe Pastre

Sunset is undoubtedly a sophisticated coastal home that steers clear of cliché surfing memorabilia. Instead, it transports visitors into a story-like setting that balances past and present.

The architects conclude: ‘We hoped to capture something of the feeling of heading down to Le Carlos for a drink after a surf session: the golden light, the sound of the waves and that instinctive desire to slow down. A place that feels like being on holiday, but also gives its owners a sense of belonging to a rather iconic corner of Biarritz.’

(Image credit: Emmy Martens)

(Image credit: Emmy Martens)

(Image credit: Emmy Martens)

gardera-pastre.com