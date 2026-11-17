The parlour is one of those domestic spaces that has been edited out of most modern homes. Taking its name from the French parler, to speak, the English parlour was a formal entertaining space commonly found in the middle- and upper-class townhouses and suburban villas of the 19th century. Reserved for Sundays and special occasions, it was where households displayed their finest furniture to convey their social standing and impeccable taste.

For one day only last week, the spaces within the listed townhouse, which dates from 1858, were transformed into Lemon’s contemporary interpretation of the parlour (Image credit: Matteo Verzini)

‘I’ve been interested in [Victorian parlours] forever,’ says Kevin Frankental, co-owner and creative director of Lemon. ‘I love the idea of it being a specific place for gathering...the idea that there’s multiple places to sit, and be together, you can do so many things in a room like this.’

Kevin Frankental, co-owner and creative director of Lemon, co-founded the company in 2007 alongside Jaco van Staden (Image credit: Matteo Verzini)

When we speak, Frankental is busy installing Lemon’s first British showcase in two grand Victorian rooms in the Irish painter Sir John Lavery’s former home in South Kensington, London. Most recently used as restaurant dining rooms, the spaces within the listed townhouse, which dates from 1858, have been transformed into Lemon’s contemporary interpretation of the parlour. Furniture, lighting and objects designed by Frankental and his long-term collaborator Yaniv Chen are arranged in conversational groupings against a backdrop of parquet floors, lofty ceilings and ornate plasterwork.

The collection includes British-made furniture, lighting and objects designed by Frankental and his long-term collaborator Yaniv Chen (Image credit: Matteo Verzini)

Founded in 2007 and based between Cape Town and Amsterdam, Lemon has carved a niche for itself with furniture that draws on a range of 20th-century styles. The pieces feel new yet strangely familiar – a balance that Frankental says is difficult to strike, and that the team agonises over. Architecture, decorative arts and familiar domestic forms, he says, provide 'a point of departure, not for reproduction but for reinterpretation'.

The Josef desk is named after the Austrian architect and designer Josef Hoffman, whose work it pays homage to (Image credit: Matteo Verzini)

For this latest collection, made almost entirely in the UK and Ireland, Frankental designed a desk with a swooping profile and concealed velvet-lined drawers. It's named 'Josef', after the Austrian architect and designer Josef Hoffman whose work it pays homage to. A circular dining table – 'Haines' by Yaniv Chen – has a routed beech surface lacquered white, recalling the Hollywood Regency furniture of decorator Billy Haines from the 1950s. Inspired by Victorian fans, Chen's 'Ventola' scalloped sconces and ceiling lamps incorporate delicate British-made 'Leavers' lace, sourced from one of the country’s last remaining producers.

The 'Palladian' sofa by Yaniv Chen features a floral panel subtly embossed beneath the fabric (Image credit: Matteo Verzini)

Befitting a room once intended to impress, many of the pieces are ambitious in scale, decoration and craftsmanship. ‘Phantom’, a vast oak dining table with a honey-coloured stain and undulating edges, forms a focal point. Yaniv Chen's 'Palladian' is a sofa with sleek lines and impossibly smooth upholstery. Made in Norfolk, it features a relief pattern running along its length, created by pressing fabric over a 3D-printed panel – a technique the studio says it developed especially for this piece.

The curved forms of Yaniv Chen’s 'Parlour' sofas and ottomans are designed to encourage conversation (Image credit: Matteo Verzini)

Decorative details appear elsewhere: a circle of Egyptian hands carved into the top of a Roman travertine side table; the book-matched walnut veneer of the 'Farfalla' coffee table that appears to hover above the floor; an Art Deco motif woven into Frankental's soft green silk 'Valute' rug is hand knotted in Nepal.

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Yaniv Chen's 'Ventola' scalloped sconces and ceiling lamps incorporate delicate British-made 'Leavers' lace, sourced from one of the country’s last remaining producers (Image credit: Matteo Verzini)

The 'Boule' coffee table and a credenza by Yaniv Chen have thick tops made from recycled Irish crystal, resting on slender brass frames that will develop a patina over time. Ghostly swirls of grey pigment are suspended within the glass – created using a technique called ‘veiling’, which Frankental says is unique to the foundry Lemon works with in Cork.

The shape of Yaniv Chen’s oak 'Phantom' dining table is infomed by Gothic English architecture, in particular the intricate chantry chapels of Tewkesbury Abbey (Image credit: Matteo Verzini)

The collection is the brand’s first since April 2025, much of that time having been spent developing and finessing the pieces. Launching a month after PAD, independently of the city’s design fairs, was deliberate – although serendipitously, Joe Sweeney’s exhibition at TIWA gallery opened next door the day before. ‘Having an independent event means we can actually talk to people because design fairs can be so hectic – everyone’s on a schedule,’ says Frankental.

Kevin Frankental’s 'Farfalla' coﬀee table takes its name from the Italian word for butterfly. Its sweeping outline recalls the shape of butterfly wings, while the sunburst veneer nods to the sunburst motifs of the Art Deco period (Image credit: Matteo Verzini)

Yaniv Chen’s 'Haines' table channels the optimism and theatricality of 1950s postwar American interiors, and particularly the work of decorator Billy Haines, after whom the piece is named (Image credit: Matteo Verzini)

At the Lavery, Frankental hoped conversations with Lemon’s UK-based interior designer clients, many working on projects in the US, would help him understand what they wanted to see next, while giving them a chance to experience the brand’s ‘world’. For one day, the Parlour offered a place to sit, gather and admire.

The Parlour pieces on show will be available to purchase from lemonfurniture.co

A lighting collection by Pietro Chiesa shown at the 1925 Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes served as the starting point for Yaniv Chen’s 'Boule' coffee table and credenza made with crystal tops and polished brass spheres (Image credit: Matteo Verzini)