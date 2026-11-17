Lemon celebrates the Victorian parlour with its first British showcase
In Sir John Lavery’s former London home, South African design studio Lemon unveiled a richly textured collection celebrating British making
The parlour is one of those domestic spaces that has been edited out of most modern homes. Taking its name from the French parler, to speak, the English parlour was a formal entertaining space commonly found in the middle- and upper-class townhouses and suburban villas of the 19th century. Reserved for Sundays and special occasions, it was where households displayed their finest furniture to convey their social standing and impeccable taste.
‘I’ve been interested in [Victorian parlours] forever,’ says Kevin Frankental, co-owner and creative director of Lemon. ‘I love the idea of it being a specific place for gathering...the idea that there’s multiple places to sit, and be together, you can do so many things in a room like this.’
When we speak, Frankental is busy installing Lemon’s first British showcase in two grand Victorian rooms in the Irish painter Sir John Lavery’s former home in South Kensington, London. Most recently used as restaurant dining rooms, the spaces within the listed townhouse, which dates from 1858, have been transformed into Lemon’s contemporary interpretation of the parlour. Furniture, lighting and objects designed by Frankental and his long-term collaborator Yaniv Chen are arranged in conversational groupings against a backdrop of parquet floors, lofty ceilings and ornate plasterwork.
Founded in 2007 and based between Cape Town and Amsterdam, Lemon has carved a niche for itself with furniture that draws on a range of 20th-century styles. The pieces feel new yet strangely familiar – a balance that Frankental says is difficult to strike, and that the team agonises over. Architecture, decorative arts and familiar domestic forms, he says, provide 'a point of departure, not for reproduction but for reinterpretation'.
For this latest collection, made almost entirely in the UK and Ireland, Frankental designed a desk with a swooping profile and concealed velvet-lined drawers. It's named 'Josef', after the Austrian architect and designer Josef Hoffman whose work it pays homage to. A circular dining table – 'Haines' by Yaniv Chen – has a routed beech surface lacquered white, recalling the Hollywood Regency furniture of decorator Billy Haines from the 1950s. Inspired by Victorian fans, Chen's 'Ventola' scalloped sconces and ceiling lamps incorporate delicate British-made 'Leavers' lace, sourced from one of the country’s last remaining producers.
Befitting a room once intended to impress, many of the pieces are ambitious in scale, decoration and craftsmanship. ‘Phantom’, a vast oak dining table with a honey-coloured stain and undulating edges, forms a focal point. Yaniv Chen's 'Palladian' is a sofa with sleek lines and impossibly smooth upholstery. Made in Norfolk, it features a relief pattern running along its length, created by pressing fabric over a 3D-printed panel – a technique the studio says it developed especially for this piece.
Decorative details appear elsewhere: a circle of Egyptian hands carved into the top of a Roman travertine side table; the book-matched walnut veneer of the 'Farfalla' coffee table that appears to hover above the floor; an Art Deco motif woven into Frankental's soft green silk 'Valute' rug is hand knotted in Nepal.
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The 'Boule' coffee table and a credenza by Yaniv Chen have thick tops made from recycled Irish crystal, resting on slender brass frames that will develop a patina over time. Ghostly swirls of grey pigment are suspended within the glass – created using a technique called ‘veiling’, which Frankental says is unique to the foundry Lemon works with in Cork.
The collection is the brand’s first since April 2025, much of that time having been spent developing and finessing the pieces. Launching a month after PAD, independently of the city’s design fairs, was deliberate – although serendipitously, Joe Sweeney’s exhibition at TIWA gallery opened next door the day before. ‘Having an independent event means we can actually talk to people because design fairs can be so hectic – everyone’s on a schedule,’ says Frankental.
At the Lavery, Frankental hoped conversations with Lemon’s UK-based interior designer clients, many working on projects in the US, would help him understand what they wanted to see next, while giving them a chance to experience the brand’s ‘world’. For one day, the Parlour offered a place to sit, gather and admire.
The Parlour pieces on show will be available to purchase from lemonfurniture.co
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.