How do you reinvent the candle? Meet the design studio bringing emotion to lighting design

Designers Moritz Waldemeyer and Nazanin Farahbod call themselves 'Art Engineers'. Combining technology and light, their objects and installations go beyond mere aesthetic, performance or experience; blend poetry and technical precision to convey emotions

From reinventing the candle through contemporary technology to creating experiential lighting design for the likes of Jamiroquai and Mozart, Studio Waldemeyer operates at the cusp of craft and cutting edge technology, innovating within lighting design from a product and performance perspective.

We caught up with Waldemeyer and Farahbod about their approach to lighting and how their studio operates.

Studio Waldemeyer on light, technology and emotion

Lumeable LED candle by Studio Waldemeyer (Image credit: Courtesy Studio Waldemeyer)

Wallpaper*: Why lighting?

Moritz Waldemeyer: It's really the starting point of the studio. I did an engineering degree at Kings College [in the early 2000s] and one of the courses was on microcontrollers, these programmable chips and this was the very beginning of the rise of LED. And then when I was working in R&D at Philips, this topic became more and more important, we had these graphs in the office that were showing how LED would take over the lighting world.

And they turned out to be like the ultimate creative medium because you were able to do things with light that you that were never possible before in in the history of artificial light. We had Edison and then other fantastic inventions, neon light and all that, but you were never really in control. LED that allowed us to take more and more control to recreate nature, bring back uh animation and motion and therefore emotion in the light.

Lumeable, an LED candle design by Studio Waldemeyer, at St Stephen Walbrook, London (Image credit: Courtesy Studio Waldemeyer)

W*: Can you tell me a little bit how your collaboration came about?

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Nazanin Farahbod: I trained as a coder and industrial designer, and when I came across Moritz's candle in Milan in 2012, I was instantly inspired. My connection with the candle is very strong because growing up in Iran during the Iran–Iraq War [in the 1980s], we had only a candle light to study and play, and light became everything to me. We had so many moments of full blackout, so the candlelight was very important: without light, you can't even see each other.

And when I saw [Moritz's] candle, I thought, someone made my wish come true, I always hoped to have a candle which doesn't die quickly, because the wax candle has so many inherent problems. And he became my favourite designer, I I fell in love with his brain. And then we met in 2015 in Milan, in 2016, I closed my company and I began working with him.

Jamiroquai wearing an illuminated helmet by Studio Waldemeyer (Image credit: Courtesy Studio Waldemeyer)

W*: How does your collaboration with each other and then with external partners shape the projects and the general vision of the studio?

NF: I don't have the electronical background, so that part of uh the studio all falls into Moritz's capacities. I am more involved in artistic direction, materials, but we do everything together, there's so much talking between us before anything happens, there's always a back and forth.

Jamiroquai wearing an illuminated helmet by Studio Waldemeyer (Image credit: Courtesy Studio Waldemeyer)

MW: Collaboration is a big part of the DNA of the studio. At the beginning it was more of a technical consultancy but because I have an art background and I grew up in an artist family, the aesthetic and artistic side was always there and then over time it resulted in a lot of our own creations. But it is really through collaborations that we get to meet and work with and get to know extremely interesting people, and we get to learn about their worlds, we're always curious.

The helmets we did for Jamiroquai are a very good example, because Jay Kay himself is an incredible collaborator, he has extraordinary vision but also gives space to to our input so It's a very, very fruitful way of working. It's extremely inspiring.

The Lumeable LED lantern (Image credit: Courtesy Studio Waldemeyer)

W*: How does a project begin, and how do you approach each new collaboration?

NF: Normally the clients find us. And then we approach its development depending on the project, how much technology is needed or how much material is needed or how much of that we have already developed.

We are always very curious, and always look at how to apply what's new in our approach; we study the story behind a project, understand what it should show and how it should connect emotionally with its audience. For us the emotional connection is the first thing we keep in consideration and everything else goes around that. We don't begin from technology, we begin from the emotion and then move towards that with all the technology and knowledge we have.

We don't begin from technology, we begin from the emotion and then move towards that with all the technology and knowledge we have Nazanin Farahbod

W*: Do you prototype? How do you test your ideas in the studio as you're putting them together?

MW: Sometimes we don't prototype at all because there's so little time so it's just a linear single line to the project conclusion. And it's thanks to our experience that we we are able to do that. But normally, we start sketching, or we will do smaller setups, try out like a single component of an installation that then has to be multiplied many times.

We try to keep the technology as simple as possible because like we are aware of our limits. Depending on the project we ask ourselves, how far do we want to stretch the complication? It's always a good idea to keep things simple.

Mora Constellation, a site-specific installation commissioned by the European Cultural Centre for Personal Structures at Palazzo Mora, Venice. In the installation, 111 candles respond to the movements of visitors across a corridor in the palazzo (Image credit: Courtesy Studio Waldemeyer)

NF: We have some extraordinary collaborators that we bring in especially on the technological side. And then we have some capacity to do a small prototyping in the studio: multiple 3D printers, a CNC machine and capacity to create small circuit boards. So that we just have to order the naked PCB board and then we can compose the components and see how they behave before sending to production. This allows us to deliver much quicker, much better results.

MW: There was an interesting concept that came out of MIT. They came up with this idea of a Fab Lab, which is a room with a certain set of machinery that allows you to prototype almost anything. So we try to replicate that in the studio. The best example for this would be our candles; their different components went through many design iterations and some of the details are very intricate. We really have to dive down into the tiniest of detail and then going back and forth with the manufacturer. So it's about deep diving into the various technologies.

NF: The candles are one of the biggest projects in the studio, and they were the starting point of collaborations such as the Flying Lanterns for Bicester Village, and a wonderful installation at Mythos Mozart Museum in Vienna. It comprises 1,500 candles and that probably is the installation which emotionally connects with people the most. We have our friends calling us crying from the from the installation when they visit.

(Image credit: Courtesy Studio Waldemeyer)

W*: Can you tell me more about the work you did for Mythos Mozart?

MW: We had a very important task which is to convey the idea to the visitor that they are in the location where Mozart died. In the very first space you enter there's a a sea of 1,500 candles. Together with the creative director we wanted to tell a story, obviously Mozart's music can be extremely emotional and so they chose to use the Requiem in that space because it's dramatic and has some darkness to it, and the candles actually react to the music.

MW: We redesigned the candle and added animation so that we could control the behaviour of the flame. This way, we were able to send quite high level commands to every candle; be more excited, be very calm, be small, lean to the left, lean to the right. And then every candle will interpret this command in its own way. So no two neighbouring candles will do the same thing if being sent the same command, and that makes it very natural. And so we could create this choreography that tells the story of the last moments of Mozart's life, and at the moment when he passes away it's as if a gust of wind goes through the installation and blows all the candles out. There's a moment of silence, and then slowly they come back to signify how Mozart has become eternal.

Andrea Mastrovito’s monumental ‘Agnus Dei’ installation at the Sagrada Família with invisible technology by Studio Waldemeyer illuminating the sculpture (Image credit: Courtesy Studio Waldemeyer)

W*: What's the broader cultural world that surrounds your studio, and how does it inform your work?

MW: Well, it's very broad, and it starts with each of our backgrounds, me being German and Nazanin Iranian. We are very much connected to our cultural upbringing, and history, and that feeds into what we do. And then on the other end of the spectrum, we are extremely embedded in the tech world, because we work in electronics. So we we go and visit companies that manufacture electronics, we study their processes.

Studio Waldemeyer’s installation 'Where the Flames Meet' at London's Forefront, featuring the studio's Mori.London LED Lanterns (Image credit: Milla Dytham)

W*: How how has social media changed your perception of what an installation should look like?

MW: It does come through in some briefs actually. But I think we're lucky because we primarily design for the visitor, and we want to them to have an emotional response, take them into out of their daily routine and into a different world. And that normally already by itself translates into good visuals.

The fact that we tend to work with animation rather than static light, that translates almost automatically into like interesting video. Our approach to design lends itself well to social media, but we don't really think about it specifically.

Mori.London LED Lanterns (Image credit: Milla Dytham)

W*: Does the history of lighting design play a role in what you do?

MW: We're interested both in the future but also going way into the past. We're very interested in glass making, we've been to quite a few glass making centers in the world like Murano, the Czech Republic, the North of England, we found some really interesting glassmakers of Cumbria Crystal. We're very interested in their processes and how we can marry them with technology. We like to draw on the two extremes of the history of lighting, and use them together.

NF: We also care about the well-being of the person, and how to make a space more pleasant, atmospheric. Lighting has becomes more and more important in the context of quality of life, and happily people are more and more aware of this.

Lumeable LED candle (Image credit: Courtesy Studio Waldemeyer)

W*: Do you consider themselves designers?

MW: We're somewhere between art and design and we're quite happy to be both. It's a bit of a philosophical question, right? Because if you go back to the Renaissance period, the art expression of artist was much broader, whereas now we have shoehorned creatives into a much smaller box. So we like the idea of an artist to be broader.

NF: It's very hard to say which one we are exactly also because we have technical background that makes it even harder. But we use all of that to create art and what we want is always emotion, so it is not only a beautiful object, it's something that manages to somehow connect with you. And that is what art does.