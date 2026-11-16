Olivia von Halle wants you to wear your pyjamas out

In the late 2000s, British fashion designer Olivia von Halle was living in Shanghai with her husband, Hugo von Halle. In search of home comforts, she discovered a local tailor who she would draft to make her pairs of pyjamas in silk; every time she went back to London, where she now calls home, she would be ‘inundated’ with requests from friends and family who would end up sending commissions of their own.

Savvy in the workings of the fashion industry – Newcastle-upon-Tyne-born von Halle studied Fashion and Textile Management at Leeds University, before going on to become a trend forecaster and consultant – she realised there was a gap in the market for the sort of luxurious bedwear which has now become a booming business (this was, after all, long prior to the pandemic and the groundswell of leisurewear brands it spawned).

Olivia von Halle’s Resort 2027 collection (Image credit: Olivia von Halle)

‘At the time, there really wasn't a brand offering anything quite like it,’ she tells Wallpaper*, 15 years on from founding her eponymous London-based label in 2011 as part of London Fashion Week. ‘There was a genuine appetite for beautifully crafted, luxurious silk pyjamas. What began as something very personal soon became the inspiration for a brand.’

And, while Olivia von Halle has expanded exponentially, with a slew of big-name stockists – Harrods, Selfridges, Le Bon Marché and Net-a-Porter among them – and a legion of followers, including a coterie of A-list cleebrites (Victoria Beckham, the Hadid sisters and Angelina Jolie have all donned her designs), as well as menswear and childrenswear now part of the product mix, she still works with the same Shanghai-based tailor and silks. ‘We've grown together over the years,’ she says. ‘We went from a handful of bespoke pyjamas into the brand we are today. It's a relationship that’s incredibly special to me.’

‘There’s something incredibly liberating about feeling completely at ease in what you’re wearing’ Olivia von Halle

The happenstance nature of the brand is perhaps part of its appeal – despite its ubiquity among certain circles, it has retained something of an in-the-know feel and remains true to von Halle’s original vision (and personal taste). ‘Everything happened very organically, so in the beginning, I didn't necessarily have a grand vision or expectations of what the brand might become,’ she says. ‘It started with creating something I loved, and discovering that other women shared that same desire.’

Von Halle thinks that her love of pyjamas came from a too-big, ‘but beautiful’, Pierre Cardin shirt that was a gift from her aunt. ‘It was the very first designer item I ever owned,’ she says. ‘Because it was a little too big I wore it as a nightshirt and I remember feeling so glamorous and empowered every time I wore it. It’s still the feeling I want to aim to evoke in the people who wear my designs.’

Olivia von Halle has recently introduced menswear to her offering (Image credit: Olivia von Halle)

Indeed, von Halle does not see a strict delineation between clothing to be worn out of the house, and clothing for bed – her designs, which often feature vivid prints or crystal adornment, are imbued with an after-dark glamour which can be just as easily adopted as party attire. Case in point, her recently revealed Resort 2027 collection, which features Aari embroidery, a traditional Indian technique which sees individual stones hand-stitched to the fabric (it features across velvet robes and pyjamas; each motif takes around half an hour of handcraft by Indian artisans).

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘I wanted pieces that take you beyond the bedroom and into a special occasion,’ says von Halle, asserting that the Aari pieces feel ‘truly special’ to wear. ‘It’s a different kind of escapism.’

‘When I was living in Shanghai, long before Olivia von Halle became a brand, I would wear my silk pyjamas everywhere, from dinners with friends to parties – usually dressed up with fabulous heels and statement jewellery,’ she continues. ‘There’s something incredibly liberating about feeling completely at ease in what you’re wearing.’

Olivia von Halle’s Resort 2027 collection (Image credit: Olivia von Halle)

Von Halle’s work chimes with a wider adoption of the pyjama shirt as daywear in recent seasons, appearing on the runway at the likes of Prada (Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons played with the traditional piped-edge pyjama in both their A/W 2025 mens- and womenswear collections) and Dolce & Gabbana (the latter adorned with typically outré crystal embellishment), while textile brands like Tekla and Magniberg are creating styles that can be worn out of the bedroom and onto the street. Meanwhile other objects once resigned to the home – from bath robes to slippers – have been imagined in uber-luxurious style by the likes of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at The Row.

‘One of the things I love most is seeing how people interpret our pieces in their own way,’ says Halle, who says that she hopes that people feel ‘comfortable and luxurious’ in her work. She imagines ‘an entire family dressed in Olivia von Halle for their annual Christmas card or spending Christmas morning together’, and loves the idea of Olivia von Halle pyjamas or robes becoming part of family traditions, ‘or even passed down through generations’.

‘That would be really special to me,’ she says. ‘After all, luxury should be about creating beautiful memories just as much as beautiful things.’

oliviavonhalle.com