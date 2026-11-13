The latter months of the year prompt the inevitable wardrobe shift – whether unpacking wool sweaters from storage or embracing envelopment with scarves, gloves and hats. Though it is outerwear which often provides the greatest conundrum when it comes to wintertime dressing – and, indeed, the greatest investment.
As seen in the December 2026 issue of Wallpaper*, photographer Luca Campri and stylist Camilla Sossi take to the streets of Milan with a selection of the A/W 2026 season’s best outerwear – from a colourful quilted leather gilet from Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo (its intriguing fastenings are inspired by the house’s Gancini motif) to the ultimate shaggy shearling from Louise Trotter at Bottega Veneta (its teddy-bear proportions will help you face even the harshest of winter days).
Captured in a series of spontaneous portraits of model Annabelle Weatherly, the prevailing mood is one of nostalgic elegance – albeit with a contemporary frisson. A double-breasted overcoat by Michael Rider at Celine captures the Parisian house’s bourgeois roots (here teamed with a requisite roll-neck sweater), while a Miu Miu Harrington jacket is crafted from classic herringbone wool (worn with a pillbox hat and ladylike top-handle handbag).
Elsewhere, moments of texture and play enliven traditional silhouettes: a slouchy Chloé parka comes in slices of shearling and tartan; a caped Carven coat is trimmed with the tassels one might find on a blanket; while a super-chunky Louis Vuitton sweater doubles as outerwear. Like their menswear counterparts, each embraces the idea of ‘character dressing’ – ‘the changing of the fashion seasons gives one a chance to craft a new persona’, we wrote earlier this month of A/W 2026’s best men’s looks.
‘I think I’ll remember this story as the first time I truly made peace with the city I live in,’ says Campri, who is currently working on a book ‘celebrating everyday domestic moments’. ‘For years, I’d been photographing stories here without ever feeling completely at ease, but this time, it inspired me in a whole new way.’
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Model: Annabelle Weatherly at Fabbrica. Casting: Simo Bart. Hair: Alessandro Rebecchi at Green Apple. Make-up: Giulia Cigarini at Blend Management using Typology Paris. Photography assistant: Luca Chiapatti. Digi tech: Gaia Mattioli. Fashion assistants: Florencia Laura Greco, Clarissa Citterio. Local production: WSM Milan, with thanks to Eleonora Denegri. Production assistant: Alex Pezzetta.
A version of this article appears in the December 2026 issue of Wallpaper*, available from 5 November in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +.
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Jack Moss is the Fashion & Beauty Features Director at Wallpaper*, having joined the team in 2022 as Fashion Features Editor. Previously the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 Magazine, he has also contributed to numerous international publications and featured in ‘Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers’, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.