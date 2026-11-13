The latter months of the year prompt the inevitable wardrobe shift – whether unpacking wool sweaters from storage or embracing envelopment with scarves, gloves and hats. Though it is outerwear which often provides the greatest conundrum when it comes to wintertime dressing – and, indeed, the greatest investment.

As seen in the December 2026 issue of Wallpaper*, photographer Luca Campri and stylist Camilla Sossi take to the streets of Milan with a selection of the A/W 2026 season’s best outerwear – from a colourful quilted leather gilet from Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo (its intriguing fastenings are inspired by the house’s Gancini motif) to the ultimate shaggy shearling from Louise Trotter at Bottega Veneta (its teddy-bear proportions will help you face even the harshest of winter days).

Captured in a series of spontaneous portraits of model Annabelle Weatherly, the prevailing mood is one of nostalgic elegance – albeit with a contemporary frisson. A double-breasted overcoat by Michael Rider at Celine captures the Parisian house’s bourgeois roots (here teamed with a requisite roll-neck sweater), while a Miu Miu Harrington jacket is crafted from classic herringbone wool (worn with a pillbox hat and ladylike top-handle handbag).

Elsewhere, moments of texture and play enliven traditional silhouettes: a slouchy Chloé parka comes in slices of shearling and tartan; a caped Carven coat is trimmed with the tassels one might find on a blanket; while a super-chunky Louis Vuitton sweater doubles as outerwear. Like their menswear counterparts, each embraces the idea of ‘character dressing’ – ‘the changing of the fashion seasons gives one a chance to craft a new persona’, we wrote earlier this month of A/W 2026’s best men’s looks.

‘I think I’ll remember this story as the first time I truly made peace with the city I live in,’ says Campri, who is currently working on a book ‘celebrating everyday domestic moments’. ‘For years, I’d been photographing stories here without ever feeling completely at ease, but this time, it inspired me in a whole new way.’

Parka; shirt; trousers, all price on request, by Chloé. Hat; shoes, both price on request, by Loro Piana. Tights, €20, by Emilio Cavallini (Image credit: Photography Luca Campri, fashion by Camilla Sossi)

Coat, £3,950; jacket (underneath), £2,250; roll-neck, £1,100; hat, £690, all by Celine. Earrings, €195, by Monies (Image credit: Photography Luca Campri, fashion by Camilla Sossi)

Coat, €4,500; coat (underneath); top, both price on request; trousers, £1,370, all by Missoni. Shirt, £1,430, by Bottega Veneta. Hat, price on request, by Loro Piana. Earrings, €270, by Federica Tosi. Gloves, €420, by Thomasine (Image credit: Photography Luca Campri, fashion by Camilla Sossi)

Coat; jacket (underneath); skirt, all price on request, by Carven. Shirt, £1,430; shoes, £1,340, both by Bottega Veneta. Hat, price on request, by Loro Piana. Earrings, €195, by Monies. Gloves, €420, by Thomasine. Tights, €20, by Emilio Cavallini (Image credit: Photography Luca Campri, fashion by Camilla Sossi)

Top, price on request, by Louis Vuitton. Earrings, €195, by Monies (Image credit: Photography Luca Campri, fashion by Camilla Sossi)

Coat, £11,900; roll-neck, £1,750; trousers, price on request, all by Alaïa. Hat, price on request, by Loro Piana. Earrings, £1,700, by Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography Luca Campri, fashion by Camilla Sossi)

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Model: Annabelle Weatherly at Fabbrica. Casting: Simo Bart. Hair: Alessandro Rebecchi at Green Apple. Make-up: Giulia Cigarini at Blend Management using Typology Paris. Photography assistant: Luca Chiapatti. Digi tech: Gaia Mattioli. Fashion assistants: Florencia Laura Greco, Clarissa Citterio. Local production: WSM Milan, with thanks to Eleonora Denegri. Production assistant: Alex Pezzetta.

A version of this article appears in the December 2026 issue of Wallpaper* , available from 5 November in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +.