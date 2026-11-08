To those who know, Italian lighting designer Angelo Lelii is an icon, but his name may not be as widely familiar as those of his 20th-century peers – from Achille Castiglioni to Gae Aulenti . But Lelii, who founded the lighting company Arredoluce in the 1940s, exerted a significant influence on modernist lighting design that endures to this day, and his pieces are as sought-after as ever.

Angelo Lelii and Arredoluce

Pendant lamp ‘12452’ by Angelo Lelii, 1955, from Antiqua Gallery, Athens (Image credit: Courtesy Antiqua Gallery, Athens. Photo by Dimitris Lazarou)

Born in Ancona, Italy, around 1911-1915 (sources dispute the date), he studied at ISIA (Superior Institute of Industrial Art) at the University of Decorative Arts in Monza, on the outskirts of Milan. Fascinated by lighting and in pursuit of design with clean lines, utilising new technologies, Lelii began to create lamps in 1943 in the basement of his home in Monza. In 1946, he advertised his lighting designs in the pages of Domus magazine, a move that would catalyse the formation of his brand Arredoluce the following year.

Floor lamp, 1950s (Image credit: Courtesy Antiqua Gallery, Athens. Photo by Dimitris Lazarou)

At the eighth Triennale di Milano in 1947, the international art and design exhibition, Lelii exhibited a geometric and minimalist floor lamp. The metal design featured shaded lights on three adjustable arms held aloft; as if an angular Alexander Calder mobile had turned into a lighting object. The work made such an impact at the exhibition that it came to be known simply as the ‘Triennale’ floor lamp, and remains perhaps Lelii’s best-known design.

The 1950s were a particularly fertile post-war period for Italian design, and as Arredoluce grew in standing, the company started to collaborate with leading talents of the day, including Franco Albini, Achille Castiglioni, Gio Ponti, Nanda Vigo and Ettore Sottsass.

‘Butterfly’ floor lamp, 1957 (Image credit: Courtesy Antiqua Gallery, Athens. Photo by Dimitris Lazarou)

The designs from Lelii and his collaborators became known for functional and technical innovations, including adjustable articulated arms (as with the ‘Triennale’ floor lamp), counterweights, pivoting heads, concealed wiring, seamless welds and compact transformers. All this enabled the lights to respond to the diverse and shifting needs of contemporary domestic and office interiors.

‘Perforated Stars’ table lamps (pair), 1950s, from Carpenters Workshop Gallery (Image credit: Adrien Millot)

Visually, the sleek and elegant designs – pared-back yet sculptural, practical yet gently playful – helped define the modern Italian aesthetic. The lights were carefully crafted rather than mass-produced, and harnessed – among other materials – opaline glass, brass and aluminium.

Lighting combined with art and engineering

Table lamp ‘12398’, 1952, from Antiqua Gallery (Image credit: Courtesy Antiqua Gallery, Athens. Photo by Dimitris Lazarou)

Lelii has been praised for taking an approach to lighting that synthesised art, engineering and atmosphere. His other key designs include the ‘Stella’ ceiling light (1950s) – a constellation of softly glowing spheres suspended from brass arms that has been reinterpreted and echoed by many designers since – and the surprising ‘Cobra’ table lamp (1964), a futuristic design based on the image of a cobra swallowing its prey whole.

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‘Cobra’ table lamp, 1962, from Antiqua Gallery (Image credit: Courtesy Antiqua Gallery, Athens. Photo by Dimitris Lazarou)

Following Lelii’s death in 1979, Arredoluce dissolved – though it was later revived under lighting brand Auralis. Lelii’s designs remain highly collectable, exhibited and sold by galleries including Nilufar, Carpenters, Antiqua and Side Gallery.

Key works by Angelo Lelii