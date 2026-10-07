Earlier in 2026 London-based designer Michael Anastassiades announced he was going to close his eponymous lighting brand. 'What comes next for me as a designer is a deeper focus on the creative process, and the freedom to explore new directions in design, in all its forms,' he said at the time.

The next chapter in the designer's practice has just been revealed, and it involves a partnership with long-term collaborator, Italian lighting company Flos. Several of the designer's most celebrated lighting pieces from his eponymous collection will now enter the Flos portfolio, and the company will integrate the designs into its catalogue, which will involve manufacturing and distribution.

‘Frame’ by Michael Anastassiades (Image credit: Santi Caleca)

'The inclusion of Michael Anastassiades’ heritage collection in the Flos catalogue is the natural consequence of a collaboration that began more than ten years ago and has produced beautiful projects and great successes,' said Piero Gandini, the executive chairman and artistic supervisor of the Flos B&B Italia Group. '[It’s] Michael’s completion of a collaboration aimed at future milestones.'

‘Tip of the Tongue’ by Michael Anastassiades (Image credit: Santi Caleca)

Over the past 15 years, the creative partnership between Anastassiades and Flos has been running in parallel with the designer's own production. His lighting work, the designer observed, started as 'an open-ended experiment [and] grew organically into a body of work that reflects a deeply personal journey'.

Meanwhile, the work he created with Flos offered a more nuanced, industrial and commercial direction to the poetry that defines his approach. Anastassiades' brilliance at illuminating a space has been reflected in his ability to transform a lighting object into a delicate gesture, made possible by a rigorous design process, and aided by sublime materiality and technology (see our video series, The Stuff That Surrounds You, for more on his experimentation and a look at the objects he most treasures).

With Flos, Anastassiades has created classic objects such as the ‘IC’ series, where an illuminated sphere balances on a brass rod, or the ‘Coordinates’ chandelier, featuring geometric compositions of lighting objects that become micro-architectures to light up a space.

‘Relay’ by Michael Anastassiades (Image credit: Santi Caleca)

'Since its start in 2011, my collaboration with Flos has become an important part of my practice as a lighting designer,' comments Anastassiades. 'Now it feels like a natural progression that the pieces I have developed under my own name over the past 20 years will continue with Flos.'

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