Break a sweat in Technogym and Crosby Studios’ new creative space
Technogym works with studio founder Harry Nuriev on an installation that unites living, wellness, and design (on view until February 2027)
At first glance, this space looks like an elevated ‘garage’ gym. However, upon further inspection, there are black velvety sofas, a stocked pantry area, and bespoke speakers, all surrounded by state-of-the-art Technogym equipment. ‘Crosby Reset’ is a new installation (located at 8 Rue des Beaux Arts in Paris), conceived by the fitness equipment juggernaut and Harry Nuriev, founder of Crosby Studios.
Inside 'Crosby Reset' with Technogym
Nuriev, who has recently designed Clive Christian’s new London flagship and a one-of-a-kind seat for the Virgil Abloh Foundation auction, was keen to create a space that sat at the intersection between movement and the creative environment – in particular, raising a magnifying glass on how this shapes the way people live and work. The idea is an embodiment of Nuriev’s philosophy of ‘Transformism’: instead of constantly producing new ideas, he works with what already exists.
‘For me, wellness has moved far beyond taking care of my body. It has become part of how I work,’ shares Nuriev. ‘Some of my clearest creative moments happen when I am training, moving, or recovering, when I am completely in the present. I wanted my [home] environment to reflect that reality. It is not a home with a studio and a gym inside it. It is a creative and wellness landscape that I happen to live in.’
The installation doesn't confine wellness to one designated area, but instead immerses it into everyday living. Rather than placing fitness equipment into a traditional domestic space, Nuriev has done the reverse and placed living elements within the workout space. Sleek black gym equipment is placed alongside jet-black furnishings, storage, and pantries – all set against the backdrop of distressed, austere walls.
The gym equipment is anything but performative. Among the curated selection of Technogym products is the brand’s ‘Kinesis Vision’, a functional training solution that combines technology, design and function to enable more than 200 exercises. The installation also features Technogym Run, a treadmill that offers an immersive training experience; there is also a variety of dumbbells and kettlebells. Technogym’s ‘Personal Rack’ is an all-in-one storage and strength-training station that helps to merge living with training. Bespoke speakers are the final touch, designed by Crosby Studios for audio brand Silence Please.
Ultimately, in an ever more time-poor society, the collaborative installation presents the idea of placing the creative studio, gym, and living space in one area. Either resulting in an optimisation overload, or perhaps the answer to future living.
‘Crosby Reset’ is located at 8 Rue des Beaux Arts, 75006 Paris, open until February 2027
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Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.