At first glance, this space looks like an elevated ‘garage’ gym. However, upon further inspection, there are black velvety sofas, a stocked pantry area, and bespoke speakers, all surrounded by state-of-the-art Technogym equipment. ‘Crosby Reset’ is a new installation (located at 8 Rue des Beaux Arts in Paris), conceived by the fitness equipment juggernaut and Harry Nuriev, founder of ​Crosby Studios.

Inside 'Crosby Reset' with Technogym

(Image credit: Technogym and Crosby Studios)

Nuriev, who has recently designed Clive Christian’s new London flagship and a one-of-a-kind seat for the Virgil Abloh Foundation auction, was keen to create a space that sat at the intersection between movement and the creative environment – in particular, raising a magnifying glass on how this shapes the way people live and work. The idea is an embodiment of Nuriev’s philosophy of ‘Transformism’: instead of constantly producing new ideas, he works with what already exists.

(Image credit: Technogym and Crosby Studios)

‘For me, wellness has moved far beyond taking care of my body. It has become part of how I work,’ shares Nuriev. ‘Some of my clearest creative moments happen when I am training, moving, or recovering, when I am completely in the present. I wanted my [home] environment to reflect that reality. It is not a home with a studio and a gym inside it. It is a creative and wellness landscape that I happen to live in.’

‘Some of my clearest creative moments happen when I am training, moving, or recovering. I wanted my environment to reflect that reality’ Harry Nuriev

The installation doesn't confine wellness to one designated area, but instead immerses it into everyday living. Rather than placing fitness equipment into a traditional domestic space, Nuriev has done the reverse and placed living elements within the workout space. Sleek black gym equipment is placed alongside jet-black furnishings, storage, and pantries – all set against the backdrop of distressed, austere walls.

(Image credit: Crosby Studios and Technogym)

The gym equipment is anything but performative. Among the curated selection of Technogym products is the brand’s ‘Kinesis Vision’, a functional training solution that combines technology, design and function to enable more than 200 exercises. The installation also features Technogym Run, a treadmill that offers an immersive training experience; there is also a variety of dumbbells and kettlebells. Technogym’s ‘Personal Rack’ is an all-in-one storage and strength-training station that helps to merge living with training. Bespoke speakers are the final touch, designed by Crosby Studios for audio brand Silence Please.

(Image credit: Crosby Studios and Technogym)

Ultimately, in an ever more time-poor society, the collaborative installation presents the idea of placing the creative studio, gym, and living space in one area. Either resulting in an optimisation overload, or perhaps the answer to future living.

‘Crosby Reset’ is located at 8 Rue des Beaux Arts, 75006 Paris, open until February 2027

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(Image credit: Crosby Studios and Technogym)

(Image credit: Crosby Studios and Technogym)