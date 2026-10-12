Design marketplace Basic.Space is an online platform where browsing feels like walking through a curated gallery. This week, it launches a $1 draw where the winner will take home a selection of objects and furniture inspired by the concept of the ‘lounge’. All proceeds will benefit the Virgil Abloh Foundation.

(Image credit: Courtesy Basic.Space)

The draw, run in collaboration with Apple Pay, includes a series of design objects and never-before-seen pieces, such as a one-of-a-kind seat designed by Crosby Studios. The seat is heavily inspired by a business-class airplane seat, with an industrial, sculptural element. It is fully upholstered in a metallic silver fabric, and even though it looks like an installation, it is entirely functional, with a reclining chair, footrest and TV screen.

(Image credit: Courtesy Basic.Space)

‘I travel so much that the airplane seat has become a kind of one-square-meter studio for me,’ says Harry Nuriev, designer and founder of Crosby Studios. ‘It’s where many of my ideas were born, a small, isolated capsule where I can focus, work, think, and disconnect from everything around me. With this object, I wanted to recreate that feeling.’

'Bambole' Sofa (1970s) by Mario Bellini for B&B Italia (Image credit: Courtesy Basic.Space)

There will also be a rare Virgil Abloh Vitra collection up for grabs: the complete 2019 three-piece Virgil Abloh c/o Vitra collection, comprising a Ceramic Block, redesigned Jean Prouvé’s Antony chair (1950s) and Petite Potence lamp (1942), all in a baby blue colourway devised by Abloh.

Further design icons included in the draw are Gatto Lamps by Achille and Pier Castiglioni for Flos, the 'Bambole' Sofa by Mario Bellini for B&B Italia, a ‘Diamond Dusty White Rug’ by Nordic Knots, and an LC10-P Coffee Table by Le Corbusier, Charlotte Perriand, and Pierre Jeanneret, for Cassina.

The ‘lounge’ collection will be presented as a physical installation at Basic.Space New York (13-19 November 2026). The winner to be randomly selected on 8 December 2026.

Entries now open, closing 19 November 2026 at 11:59pm ET, exclusively via Apple Pay at basic.space/luxurydraw

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LC10-P Coffee Table by Le Corbusier, Charlotte Perriand, and Pierre Jeanneret, for Cassina (Image credit: Courtesy Basic.Space)