It’s been a while since a public building of the size of Kanal opened in Europe. The facts are striking. Set in a former Citroën factory of some 40,000 sq m, the project, which opens 28 November in Brussels, following a decade of development, is larger than London’s Tate Modern and more comparable to a mid-sized airport. It also has an ambitious programme to match. On its launch weekend, the ‘largest museum development’ on the continent will offer a string of free events, including activities for some 5,000 children from 27 neighbourhoods in the city. Reports note that 30,000 free tickets for the opening weekend alone were claimed within a single day.

However, Kanal is not just about volume; it is highly multi-functional too. It contains galleries (there is an ongoing partnership with Centre Pompidou), performance and film screening spaces, restaurants, a rooftop bar and viewing deck, an in-house bakery at its heart (a key element in a city that appreciates baked goods, Kanal’s CEO Yves Goldstein stresses), a library, an architecture centre and an indoor playground by 2015 Turner Prize winners Assemble – and then, of course, there are the public spaces. Of its entire footprint, around 50 per cent of its surface is fully accessible and free to all, described by its creators as an ‘urban living room’.

(Image credit: Julien Lanoo)

(Image credit: Julien Lanoo)

Explore Kanal, Brussels' new cultural and community destination

Set in north-west Brussels, by the Charleroi-Brussels Canal, Kanal was developed on a plot belonging to the local authority. It’s a stone’s throw from Tours & Taxis , with its regeneration of a former mail facility reimagined as an eco-led, mixed-use quarter, and a Bas Smets -designed park, conceived to provide the neighbourhood with considered open air, retail and leisure options. It all sits on the border between east and west Brussels – the latter has, historically, been far less prosperous than the east, positioning Kanal as a key cultural ‘connector’. It is a project that its creators hope will help form an important part of life in the city’s more deprived parts – supporting them to grow.

Meanwhile, the existing building where Kanal is located was in need of a second life. The Citroën Garage, as it is widely known, has been a city landmark since its completion in 1934, when it was described as a ‘cathedral for cars’. It featured expansive car repair, wash, assembly, workshop and storage facilities, as well as a striking showroom, in a veritable modernist temple for automobiles. When Citroën stopped using it around 2017, the search began for its new chapter.

(Image credit: Julien Lanoo)

(Image credit: Julien Lanoo)

(Image credit: Julien Lanoo)

In 2018, an architectural consortium formed by noAarchitecten, EM2N, and Sergison Bates architects, titled Atelier Kanal, won the competition to transform the 20th-century icon into a contemporary museum complex – ‘complex’ being the operative word here, as this was an unusually big and highly complicated project. The team, working collaboratively across the entire site, responded by carefully restoring the building, salvaging what was possible, replacing what was not, and bridging the gaps in a considerate way.

It is meant to feel ‘unfinished’, the architects flag, stressing that a sense of the ‘temporary’ is entirely welcome: the new museum hub with its many different functions and flexible public space was designed to be taken over by the city’s inhabitants and adapted organically to their needs. Its building fabric reflects that. ‘[It is] a celebration of layering,’ says Sergison Bates architects’ co-founder Steven Bates. 'Conceptually, it was centred on the idea of tolerance. An easy-going relationship of elements and materials, not a very exacting way of thinking. You are not sure at points if what you are looking at is new, restored or old. It reinforces the idea of reuse.’

(Image credit: Julien Lanoo)

(Image credit: Julien Lanoo)

(Image credit: Julien Lanoo)

‘It is a building of production and making, where everyone participates,’ adds noAarchitecten’s An Fonteyne, highlighting the fact that the public are invited to actively adjust the building to their needs, proposing uses. This, the team explains, is conceived as a ‘porous’ building, one that has several entrances and exits, vast public indoor spaces, and a mixed programme that spans from fine art to community activities and anything in between.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The extensive campus is effectively a large, glazed box that wraps around three smaller ‘buildings’ within, all with their individual heating and security features, protecting, as required, the functions within. The semi-open-air public spaces that surround these buildings act as an in-between area bridging outside and inner spaces, described by its creators as a ‘climatic buffer’ at ‘seasonal comfort level’.

(Image credit: Julien Lanoo)

(Image credit: Julien Lanoo)

(Image credit: Julien Lanoo)

The building may launch with ten exhibitions across its various halls and institutions; however, the architecture itself and its views out towards Brussels from the large openings and several open-air terraces (there is a protected loggia and a separate rooftop terrace with a bar) are another key display, Fonteyne says.

A building site fire in July 2026 set them back. A big part of the architecture centre and its archive, which was meant to be at the heart of one of the three 'indoor' buildings, is still not open and might not be ready for another year. Yet, Goldstein is not letting that taint the opening events. He speaks about ‘radical optimism’, highlighting the element of trust between all players in this large-scale operation. ‘[We wanted to create] a museum as a refuge. No screens, barriers or QR codes. People can spend the day here without needing a phone or tickets.’

(Image credit: Julien Lanoo)

(Image credit: Julien Lanoo)

(Image credit: Julien Lanoo)

Kanal is now gearing up to open to the public this weekend (28/29 November 2026), ready to celebrate its beautiful imperfection – a work in progress that the public can get involved with and get behind.

kanal.brussels

noaarchitecten.net

em2n.ch

sergisonbates.com