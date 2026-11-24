Aeroméxico is rethinking the long-haul flying experience, with a new cabin designed by London and Atlanta-based studio NewTerritory that draws on contemporary Mexican architecture, craft and hospitality.

The redesign spans the airline's Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, introducing two new premium products: Premier One Suites Plus, its most luxurious business-class offering to date, and its first-ever Premium Economy cabin.

(Image credit: Aeromexico)

At the heart of the project is a rethink of what a business-class seat can be. Premier One Suites Plus, developed with seat manufacturer Recaro, treats the space more like a private room than a conventional airline seat. Its footwell converts into a second seat, while an oversized table allows passengers to dine together – an unusual proposition in an aircraft cabin.

(Image credit: Aeromexico)

A broader design language takes inspiration from contemporary Mexican architecture. Aeroméxico's familiar blue has been reworked into a deeper shade while matte surfaces, textured upholstery, stone and glass give the cabin a more tactile quality.

(Image credit: Aeromexico)

NewTerritory wanted to challenge an approach to aircraft interiors that has traditionally prioritised efficiency over the passenger experience. 'Aviation has always treated time as friction to be minimised,' says Nadja Orwell, the studio's director of client partnerships. 'Our purpose is the opposite: to make time feel inhabited rather than endured.'

(Image credit: Aeromexico)

The connection to Mexico is also expressed through the objects passengers encounter during a flight. Dining pieces draw on the colours and forms of Jalisco terracotta and Oaxacan clay, while blue-tinted glass references traditional tequila bottles made from recycled glass. Even the cabin's embroidered brand tags have a story behind them: these are handmade by more than 230 Indigenous craftswomen from the Sanul Konn group, working across 14 communities in the Chiapas Highlands.

(Image credit: AeroMexico)

The new Premium Economy cabin, named El Estudio, completes the redesign, bringing the same visual approach to a part of the aircraft that has become increasingly important to airlines looking to attract passengers beyond business class.

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The programme was unveiled at APEX FTE EXPO in Singapore in November 2026, with installation across the airline's Dreamliner fleet scheduled between 2029 and 2031.