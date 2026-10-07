British Airways has announced a redesign of its A380 interiors and Heathrow lounges, drawing on British craftsmanship across both. Among the commissions are Swaine amenity kits containing Wildsmith products, and Studio William cutlery and wine glasses developed with Richard Brendon and Jancis Robinson, while a new lounge at Terminal 5’s C Gates will pair British-made furnishings with a 17m bar overlooking the airfield.

BA’s redesign puts British craft in first class

(Image credit: Courtesy of British Airways)

The first refitted A380 is expected to enter service in the coming months, with new seats in all four classes and redesigned galleys and stairways. In the 12-suite ‘First’ cabin, dividers between centre seats open to create a shared lounge, with stowable tables allowing companions to dine together. Swaine’s royal-blue and cream amenity kits take their cue from early air travellers’ suitcases, complemented by herringbone blankets and navy sleepwear featuring BA’s bespoke tartan.

(Image credit: Courtesy of British Airways)

(Image credit: Courtesy of British Airways)

Business class occupies the entire upper deck, where 106 Club Suites form what BA calls the world’s largest business-class cabin. Four zones divide the space, with communal areas and Club Kitchens. The updated suites have additional storage and a blue, red and cream palette. Elsewhere, premium economy gains privacy wings and larger screens, while economy receives wider seats and larger screens of its own.

(Image credit: Courtesy of British Airways)

(Image credit: Courtesy of British Airways)

British sourcing also informs the new lounge at Heathrow Terminal 5’s C Gates, due to open at the end of 2028. UK-sourced timber, glazing, metalwork, textiles and bespoke furnishings will furnish a space overlooking the airfield and concourse, with a 17m bar that BA expects to rank among the world’s longest in an airport lounge. Within it, a dedicated Concorde lounge for First passengers will introduce darker materials, richer textures, private concierge service and separate dining spaces.

(Image credit: Courtesy of British Airways)

(Image credit: Courtesy of British Airways)

Developing the design concept recently introduced in Miami, the project forms part of a programme to redesign every BA lounge at Heathrow. Terminal 5’s Arrivals lounge is scheduled to open by the end of 2027, with 59 shower rooms, a coffee bar and deli, and dedicated work booths. A new Concorde Arrivals area will give First passengers private cabanas and dining spaces, with glass screens providing privacy within interiors in the airline’s blue, red and cream.

(Image credit: Courtesy of British Airways)

(Image credit: Courtesy of British Airways)

Some changes will be in place well before then. A dark-red First check-in area, developed with American Airlines, opens at Terminal 3 this winter, while Swaine’s amenity kits launched on outbound First services from Heathrow on 6 October 2026. Inbound passengers will receive them over the coming months.

britishairways.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors