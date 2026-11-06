Singapore Airlines (SIA) is known for being the best airline in the world. It has received this accolade six times in a row from the World Airline Awards, and for good reason, with fewer seats allowing more room for comfort, impeccable cabin crew, and passengers can pre-order gourmet meals designed by an international panel of chefs. Now, the airline has raised the bar again, announcing all-new First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class seats for long-haul aircraft.

First Class Double Bed (Image credit: Courtesy Singapore Airlines)

In First Class, the centre seats can be repositioned as a two-seater sofa, or the largest double bed in the sky

There was an investment of more than S$2 billion in the overhaul, which will see new cabin products progressively introduced from the second half of 2027, on SIA’s 41 retrofitted Airbus A350-900 long-haul and A350-900 ultra-long-range (ULR) aircraft, and its new Boeing 777-9 fleet.

First Class Companion Dining (Image credit: Courtesy Singapore Airlines)

First Class features curved sliding doors for elevated privacy. The area can also be transformed into a dining space, which fits a table for two, while the centre seats can be repositioned as a two-seater sofa, or the largest double bed in the sky.

The cabin crew will prepare the full-flat bed with 100 per cent cotton bed linens, a duvet, and a choice of pillows. There is also dedicated storage, including a personal wardrobe, a leather-lined vanity drawer, and a cabin baggage compartment beneath the ottoman, which helps customers keep their personal belongings organised and their space uncluttered.

First Class Vanity Drawer (Image credit: Courtesy Singapore Airlines)

Business Class also features an adaptable personal space and companion beds. Sliding privacy doors and electronically adjustable centre dividers allow customers to choose their level of privacy or create a shared space when with a companion. If you’re a frequent flyer, smart cabin controls remember customers’ preferred settings across journeys in First Class and Business Class. Meanwhile, Premium Economy Class and Economy Class customers are also provided with more space, new seats and entertainment options, and include under-seat storage space for small personal items, a cupholder, and a coat hook.

Business Class Centre Seats (Image credit: Courtesy Singapore Airlines)

These new cabin features were based on research across 5,000 frequent travellers, staff and industry experts through interviews, focus groups and surveys. The consensus was the growing expectations for greater privacy, comfort and more catered experiences for individual needs.

Business Class Companion Bed Footwell (Image credit: Courtesy Singapore Airlines)

Lee Lik Hsin, chief commercial officer at Singapore Airlines, said: 'While each cabin has been designed individually, they are united by the same ambition to make the experience more comfortable, flexible, and rewarding for our customers. Singapore Airlines’ next-generation long-haul cabin products will ensure that our customers travel more comfortably than before, and have greater control over their in-flight experience, whether they are working, dining, relaxing, or resting.'

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Premium Economy Class Recline (Image credit: Courtesy Singapore Airlines)

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