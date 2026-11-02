What's on your doorstep?

(Image credit: Ismael Herb)

Newly opened Serras Sevilla is a beautifully placed gem. Set in the centre of old town Seville, along its wide pedestrian boulevard, Avenida de la Constitución, the hotel is almost directly opposite Seville Cathedral, which stands as the world’s largest Gothic cathedral and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Who is behind the design?

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Serras Sevilla occupies Casa Álvaro Dávila, a landmark building which dates back to 1915. It was designed by Aníbal González, the celebrated Sevillian architect regarded as instrumental in shaping the urban character of Seville. It was built as a private residence for the Marquis of Villamarta, and is resplendent with striking architectural details. Over a century later, no expense has been spared in a meticulous three year restoration of the building and its reincarnation as a hotel.

The interiors were conceived by notable Spanish designer, Eva Martínez, who has created a space that presents the stylish modern face of Seville, seamlessly melded with the city’s rich historical past.

The light and spacious lobby, with its soaring ceiling, marble pillars, and glass frontage, sets a tone that continues throughout the hotel, including an airy courtyard, thirty-eight rooms, five suites, and a gym. The high ceilings of the original building have been retained, as have unique architectural features, layered with bold contemporary detailing.

(Image credit: Ismael Herb)

Martinez has devised a chic and luxurious environment. Tactile, natural materials and warm Andalusian shades of sand, cream and terracotta give the hotel a strong sense of place. Seville’s distinctive cultural identity is honoured with the use of bespoke ceramics and furnishings made by local artisans – with nearly every element commissioned exclusively for Serras Sevilla.

The room to book

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For the best views, book a Superior Catedral room. At 26 sq m, these light-filled spaces look out over Avenida de la Constitución towards Seville Cathedral, bringing the city's architectural grandeur into view from the moment you wake.

The well-appointed rooms and suites are elegantly attuned to their setting, with headboards made of hand-glazed Andalusian tiles, and windows framed by dramatic fringed curtains. They are also sound-proofed, so you can sleep undisturbed by the lively activity in the characterful maze of streets that snake out from the Cathedral, with its array of tapas bars, shops and restaurants.

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The Grand Suite is the hotel's most spacious offering at 100m2 and with three separate bedrooms.

Staying for drinks and dinner?

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On that note... you don’t actually have to leave the building to enjoy an exceptional culinary experience.

The on- site hotel restaurant is highly acclaimed ‘Fismuler’, a concept which began in Madrid, followed by Barcelona, with Seville as its third iteration. It is known for its commitment to seasonal ingredients, with a daily changing menu that celebrates the wealth of produce from the Andalusian land and sea.

Where to switch off

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On top of all this, literally, Serras Sevilla guests are blessed with an outstanding roof terrace – the Almagra Rooftop. It is furnished with parasol-shaded loungers and a plunge pool to cool off in the Sevillian heat. Almagra Rooftop also houses an excellent bar, and is fast becoming the hottest ticket in town to take in panoramic views of Seville over a cocktail. The Rooftop offers an extraordinarily privileged view of the great Cathedral and La Giralda bell-tower, whose proximity make their intricate spires seem almost within touching distance.

The verdict

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This hotel is the latest unveiling from the Serras Collection; a set of intimately -scaled hotels placed in unique and carefully chosen sites. (The Seville location was preceded by Barcelona and Andorra)

‘Arriving in Seville is a very special step in Serras Collection’s expansion, because it is a city with an extraordinarily distinctive identity, history and way of life,’ said Mr. Jordi Serra Burges, President of Serras Collection. ‘Its character, beauty and ability to blend tradition and modernity align perfectly with our approach to hospitality: hotels with personality, exceptional locations and, above all, deeply personal service — a form of hospitality built person to person.’

The collection sets a new benchmark for luxury hospitality, with a focus on providing a personalised experience for guests. Serras Sevilla offers a relaxing haven in the heart of an exciting city. When you wish to venture out and explore, the hotel team are at hand to organise bespoke outings, using their native knowledge to open doors and arrange insider access to Seville’s many attractions.

Serras Seville, Av. de la Constitución, 12, Casco Antiguo, 41001 Sevilla. Book now.