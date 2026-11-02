Sydney’s dining scene has a new grand dame. Vito’s, an ambitious Italian-American restaurant from hospitality group Sunday Co., has opened inside the heritage-listed Burns Philp Building on Bridge Street, bringing the glamour of mid-century New York to the city.

Designed by Craig Madgwick of Design Madgwick, the 170-seat restaurant has been years in the making. Its aim? To feel like a longstanding New York institution – and one that will go the distance in Sydney. The space takes full advantage of the building’s heritage architecture, with striking six-foot chandeliers hanging from the 21-foot ceilings.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sunday Co.)

Guests are greeted by a lavish mosaic entranceway, finished with 24k gold-leaf tiling. Inside, red velvet, ox-blood leather, brass and marble recall the opulent Italian-American dining rooms of old New York. Booths, raised carpeted alcoves and a mezzanine overlook the central dining floor, where much of the design has been realised by local artisans. The joinery was made in regional New South Wales, and custom Queensland Maple tabletops are finished with American Maple burl veneer and brass inlay.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sunday Co.)

Founded by Brett Sergeant, James Wicks and Iris Kleimann in 2023, Sunday Co.'s Sydney portfolio already includes the lauded Whalebridge in Circular Quay and George Street's lively Morrison’s Oyster Bar and Grill. But nothing quite matches the scale of Vito's $8 million renovation.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sunday Co.)

In the kitchen, executive chef Michael Fox, formerly chef de cuisine at Carbone in Hong Kong, leads a menu developed with group culinary director David Clarke. Handmade pastas, wood-fired grills and classic Italian-American dishes are the focus, with highlights including a signature 10-layer lasagne, conchiglie with crab and green garlic butter, and a 1kg Prime Angus porterhouse served with Marsala sauce.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sunday Co.)

Seafood features prominently, from scampi and scallop crudo with orange and capers to wild-caught Skull Island tiger prawns, King George whiting and John Dory. Classic desserts by Lauren Eldridge include ricotta and pistachio cannoli and a Tricoloure Bombe Alaska.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sunday Co.)

The drinks offering is equally considered, with a 400-label wine list curated by group head sommelier Antoine Heurtier, alongside a classic cocktail programme. From 10.30pm, the restaurant shifts into late-night mode, serving an 18-inch New York-style pizza and a bar menu.

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'We set out to create a restaurant that feels like it’s always been here, and the Bridge Street site was a major part of that,' explains Sergeant.

'After 18 months of planning, designing and building, opening the doors is an incredibly exciting moment for us. Vito’s is the most ambitious thing we have done as a group. We want people to walk through those doors and know they are here to have fun and a memorable experience.'

Vito’s is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, from 12pm until late, with walk-ins welcome.

Vito’s, 11 Bridge Street, Sydney. Book now.