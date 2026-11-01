Concrete New York is the latest Blue Crow guidebook to sculptural architectural design

Featuring over fifty projects from across the five boroughs, Concrete New York is a guide to the city’s best brutalist and concrete contemporary architecture

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Published In News
Concrete New York, Blue Crow Media
Concrete New York, Blue Crow Media
(Image credit: Blue Crow Media)

Blue Crow Media cements its reputation as one of the leading purveyors of guidebooks to contemporary architecture with a new publication, Concrete New York. It joins their burgeoning library of brutalist celebration, a series that has already taken in London, Berlin, Paris and a more generalist guide to Asia.

Begrisch Hall, Bronx Community College, Marcel Breuer &amp;amp; Associates, 1961

Begrisch Hall, Bronx Community College, Marcel Breuer & Associates, 1961

(Image credit: Jason R Woods)

New York’s concrete legacy doesn’t immediately spring to mind; it’s a city of history, verticality, innovation and architectural drama. It’s true that the rough-hewn textures of brutalism are largely absent from the five boroughs, but concrete, in all its forms, is one of the drivers of the city’s skyline.

George Washington Bridge Bus Station, Pier Luigi Nervi, 1960-63

George Washington Bridge Bus Station, Pier Luigi Nervi, 1960-63

(Image credit: Jason R Woods)

As ever, Blue Crow Media’s approach mixes the well-known with more off-the-beaten track examples. The cover features Frank Lloyd Wright’s instantly recognisable Guggenheim, but author Allison C. Meier has taken a more eclectic path through the city’s architectural history, taking in everything from Pier Luigi Nervi’s muscular George Washington Bridge Bus Station (1960-63) to the ribbon wall of the Tribeca Synagogue (William N.Breger Associates, 1965-67), which offers a proto-Zaha relationship between building and street.

Tribeca Synagogue, William N.Breger Associates, 1965-67

Tribeca Synagogue, William N.Breger Associates, 1965-67

(Image credit: Jason R Woods)

Throughout the book there is photography by Jason R. Woods, rendering these disparate but dramatic structures in elegant black and white. All in all, there are more than 50 featured buildings, ranging from the familiar and the friendly to the faintly sinister. It also serves as an excellent companion to the publisher’s earlier Concrete New York Map.

New York Hall of Science&amp;rsquo;s Great Hall, Harrison and Abramovitz Architects, 1964, renovated by Ennead Architects, 2015

New York Hall of Science’s Great Hall, Harrison and Abramovitz Architects, 1964, renovated by Ennead Architects, 2015

(Image credit: Jason R Woods)

Tracey Towers, Bronx, Paul Rudolph, 1972

Tracey Towers, Bronx, Paul Rudolph, 1972

(Image credit: Jason R Woods)

Alongside classic works by Wright, Saarinen and Marcel Breuer, Concrete New York continues right up to date with works by Studio Gang, David Adjaye and Steven Holl, providing an all-round introduction to New York’s concrete architecture old and new.

Concrete New York, £24, BlueCrowMedia.com, @BlueCrowMaps

The book is also available as part of a three-book Architectural City Guides set, £56

Jonathan Bell

Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.