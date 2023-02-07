‘Brutalist Paris’ is a book that lays bare the legacy of the city’s concrete architecture
Architectural cartographer Blue Crow Media launches ‘Brutalist Paris’, its first book, a photographic study of the French capital’s surviving brutalist treasures and concrete impasses
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The photography and essays in Brutalist Paris are underpinned by five years of research into modernist architecture in the French metropolis; they celebrate the city's brutalist architecture, and also make up the first, expansive architecture book from Black Crow Media, long-time specialist in concrete cartography.
With photography by Dr Nigel Green of Photolanguage and words by Bartlett associate professor Dr Robin Wilson, Brutalist Paris is very far from being a light-hearted skim over the uncompromising aesthetics of the city’s post-war concrete architecture. Instead, it puts the spotlight on 50 key buildings, connecting them with seven academic essays that look deep into French culture’s relationship with architecture, modernity, and social change.
Inside Brutalist Paris
Brutalism will always be controversial, despite the uptick in interest driven almost entirely by this architecture’s undeniable aesthetic presence. Paris has many icons of the genre, including important works by Oscar Niemeyer’s abstract Communist Party Headquarters (1968-80), Lucio Costa and Le Corbusier’s Maison du Brésil (1959), and Harry Seidler’s Australian embassy of 1978, designed with Marcel Breuer and Pier Luigi Nervi, all represented here.
Arguably, such works were underpinned by France’s much stronger modernist – and socialist – tradition. The flipside was the uncompromising mass housing projects that sprang up in the suburbs, intended as epic and soul-stirring, but resulting as forbidding and bleak. The inclusion of the occasional ruin highlights the dichotomy of raw concrete, forever fated to carry strong opinions, whether positive or negative.
Blue Crow Media’s maps are a concrete-lover’s dream, with over 50 published since 2017. These include explorations of Berlin, Montreal, Boston, Los Angeles, Prague and its recent study of modern Cambridge architecture. We welcome its shift into books – and happily, the end papers still contain a map.
Brutalist Paris, Robin Wilson, photographs by Nigel Green, Blue Crow Media, £24, published 1 March 2023
BlueCrowMedia.com (opens in new tab)
Also available to pre-order at Waterstones.com (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Creatures great and small: Matthew Campbell Laurenza’s exquisite naturalistic jewellery designs
Matthew Campbell Laurenza’s insects in precious materials encompass magical forms
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Dia Mrad captures the tangible repercussions of Lebanon’s economic crisis
In ‘Utilities’, on view at Dubai's Zawyeh Gallery, Lebanese photographer Dia Mrad documents his home country’s multi-layered economic crisis through Beirut's urban fabric
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Japanese hair artist Tomihiro Kono debuts new book of fanciful wigs
The hair artist debuts his most surreal wigs yet in the new book, ‘Fancy Creatures’
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Mapping modern Cambridge architecture
A modern Cambridge architecture map offers immersive tours through the British city’s 20th century gems
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Modernist architecture: inspiration from across the globe
Modernist architecture has had a tremendous influence on today’s built environment, making these midcentury marvels some of the most closely studied 20th-century buildings; check back soon for new additions to our list
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
In memoriam: Balkrishna V Doshi (1927 – 2023)
Balkrishna V Doshi, one of India’s preeminent architects and the world’s greatest modernists, has died at the age of 95. To honour his memory, we revisit a story from the Wallpaper* archives
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we. Scroll below, for some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Roll up! It‘s the Faro Modernist Weekend’s inaugural edition
Faro Modernist Weekend, a festival dedicated to mid-century architectural delights in the Portugal’s Algarve, has just launched its first iteration
By Stacy Suaya • Last updated
-
Take a Sarasota tour of modernist architecture with us
Join our ultimate Sarasota tour of modernist architecture, to explore some of the finest built-environment heritage in the region
By Harriet Thorpe • Last updated
-
Take the ultimate Carlo Scarpa tour of Venice
A Carlo Scarpa tour to end all tours; join our survey of modernist buildings by the Italian midcentury master in and around Venice
By Natasha Levy • Last updated
-
London midcentury courtyard house gets a refresh by William Smalley
This midcentury courtyard house refurbishment project by William Smalley is the result of the architect’s close work with clients and the building’s original fabric
By Jonathan Bell • Published