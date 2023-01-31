Mapping modern Cambridge architecture

This map of modern Cambridge architecture explores more than 40 buildings throughout the British city, touring its rich art deco, brutalist, postmodern and high-tech building heritage. Covering both the local and international architects that have made their mark here, Modern Cambridge Map refocuses our attention, moving it away from the well-documented historic university buildings, and onto more contemporary forms, as well as the city's extensive modernist architecture legacy.

‘You’ll see the city in a whole new light,’ says architecture, design and culture writer Harriet Thorpe, the map's author and a former Wallpaper* staff member. The selection spans from the angular Arup Associates-designed David Attenborough Building to the boxy extensions of the Cambridge School of Architecture and its university housing, designed by Alex Hardy and John Wilson; this is a layered survey of 20th-century design.

Judge Business School (Image credit: Nigel Green)

A modern Cambridge architecture map

The space-age Murray Edwards Building, designed by Chamberlain, Powell and Bon, is also included in the map, while injections of colour come from John Outram’s Judge Business School. Elaborate forms and spindly structures can be found courtesy of the Architects Co-Partnership-designed Wolfson-Trinity building and Corpus Christi. Denys Lasdun's Christ’s College New Court offers an intriguingly layered form.

The images for the map are taken by artist and photographer Nigel Green, and add visual prompts to Thorpe’s words, letting us explore gems of the built environment with ease, from hidden concrete staircases to fountains and glass roofs.

Churchill College (Image credit: Nigel Green)

The map is part of a wider series of publications by Blue Crow Media, exploring the finer architecture features of different cities. Brutalist architecture maps of Berlin, Paris and London pinpoint a wealth of both iconic and lesser-known buildings. Meanwhile, the modernist map series offers easy tours for architecture enthusiasts the world over.

Fitzwilliam College (Image credit: Nigel Green)

Murray Edwards (Image credit: Nigel Green)

David Attenborough Building (Image credit: Nigel Green)

Modern Cambridge Map, by Harriet Thorpe with photography by Nigel Green, published by Blue Crow Media celebrates 20th century architecture in Cambridge

bluecrowmedia.com (opens in new tab)