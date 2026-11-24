There’s a vibe shift underway at Lotus. A place of perpetual reinvention, you could never accuse Lotus of standing still and letting itself be swept into the mainstream. At the same time, the company is also awash with ambition it can’t always afford. Given the parlous state of today’s auto industry, buffeted by shifting political priorities and fickle consumers, the ability to pivot is perhaps Lotus’ greatest strength.

The visitor centre at Lotus in Hethel, Norfolk (Image credit: Lotus Cars)

That’s why Wallpaper* is here in Hethel, a guest of the brand at its longstanding UK factory and HQ, exploring what’s new, notable and potentially next for a company that is learning to make the most of what it’s got. Hethel is located south-west of Norwich on the site of a former airfield, used by the USAF and the RAF during the Second World War. The old runways and taxiways were incorporated into Lotus’ own 2.2-mile test track, complete with a 0.6-mile straight.

SaxonAir in Norwich (Image credit: SaxonAir)

Hethel isn’t a straightforward journey from south London, unless, that is, you’re a guest of SaxonAir, a Norwich-based helicopter and jet charter company that made light work of the journey from Battersea heliport to a landing spot at Lotus (actually the repurposed skid pan).

On the way, SaxonAir’s Agusta AW109SP GrandNew helicopter made a quick detour via Norwich Airport, where the company has its base, mostly to serve the North Sea gas industry. Also hosted at Norwich is its flight school, which is unique in the UK for its operation of a Velis Electro aircraft by Pipistrel, a fully electric light aircraft.

The fully electric Pipistrel Velis Electro (Image credit: SaxonAir)

On the surface, there would appear to be a natural synergy between SaxonAir’s small but pioneering steps towards zero-emission aviation and Lotus’ own merry dance with battery tech. Hethel itself still has the feel of a skunkworks, a collection of sheds old and new (some dating back to the airfield days) that house everything from visitor centres to a modern production line.

(Image credit: Lotus Cars)

Ostensibly, we’re here to drive the Emira 420 Sport, a fettled and boosted version of the already excellent Emira sports car. Assembled here in Norfolk around a 2.0-litre AMG engine shipped over from Germany and using Lotus’ own aluminium section architecture (developed here and licensed to numerous other manufacturers), the Emira is a world away from Lotus’ other products.

Lotus Emira 420 Sport on the track (Image credit: Lotus Cars)

That’s largely because those products are assembled half a world away again, in Wuhan, China’s seventh-largest city, thanks to Lotus’ owners, the Geely Group. That factory is home to the two cars intended to steer Lotus’ pure-electric future, the Emeya saloon and Eletre SUV. Excellent machines both, yet – as reviews never fail to note – a world away from the Lotus ethos of lightweight, compact simplicity.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lotus Emira 420 Sport on the track (Image credit: Lotus Cars)

Sadly, in the years since this pair were launched, the market for high-end luxury EVs has comprehensively failed to match the curves plotted on the product planners’ spreadsheets. Lotus, like Porsche, Audi, etc, found themselves expensively ahead of the game, which is why the Eletre has now been joined by the Eletre X, a ‘pioneering performance hybrid’ that sits alongside the pure EV Eletre 600 and 900 models.

Lotus Eletre X on the track (Image credit: Lotus Cars)

Russell Carr, head of design at Lotus since 2014, gives a brief introduction to the current range, all of which is designed here in the UK regardless of where production ends up. Then it’s off to the in-house track to experience the Emira 420 Sport and the Eletre X. The former impresses with its lithe certainty and on-point steering. Like Lotuses of old, it’s a true driver’s car, almost psychically connected to the road.

Russell Carr, Lotus head of design (Image credit: Lotus Cars)

The Eletre X is a distinctly different experience, weighing in at well over a tonne more than the two-seater. The power is there, for sure, especially in straight-line acceleration, and Lotus’ dynamics team have done wonders to make this tall, heavy SUV handle like it does. But the basic fact remains: this is a distinct and very different kind of car to the models that made Lotus’ name and cemented its reputation.

Lotus Evija on the track (Image credit: Lotus Cars)

Next up is a demonstration of a very different kind of car. Wallpaper* has already experienced the Evija hypercar at first hand, but a second opinion never hurts. This time it was a couple of passenger laps in the 2,000+ hp EV, showcasing a level of performance that is night and day from the regular road cars. The Evija’s digital dashboard showed 186mph on the relatively short straight, while the hypercar scythed through the corners like a hot knife through butter.

It’s a car that’s impossible to appreciate anywhere else but on a track. A writer of my acquaintance once took this £2.4m machine to the south of France and reported struggling through various software hang-ups, minimal luggage space, impressive but awkward dihedral doors and a range that in real-world conditions barely bests 150 miles.

Lotus Evija on the track (Image credit: Lotus Cars)

As a proof of concept, the Evija works beautifully, just as long as you don’t actually have to use it every day. Add in the hybrid U-turn on the Eletre (a hybridised Emeya is also mooted), and you have a tacit admission that the luxury EV buyer is either a rare beast indeed, or at least they’re not in the market for a Lotus.

Those in search of a more authentic representation of the company’s values need look no further than the Emira, especially in 420 guise, with another option coming down the road following the news that a new V8 hybrid sports car will arrive in 2028.

A teaser image of the forthcoming Lotus sports car, Type 135 (Image credit: Lotus Cars)

After a factory tour past the buzzing Emira lines (and rather quieter Evija production facility), we head off campus to experience another facet of the brand. Classic Team Lotus sits a short distance away from the Hethel facility. Overseen by Clive Chapman, son of Lotus founders Colin and Hazel Chapman, CTL owns a huge swathe of Lotus’ legendary racing car collection and looks after most of the rest.

Historic racing and events like Goodwood have given a massive fillip to the classic race car scene and CTL has the workshops, the skills and the experience to oversee these flighty, priceless machines and keep them in working order.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Jonathan Bell) Behind the scenes at Classic Team Lotus (Image credit: Jonathan Bell) Behind the scenes at Classic Team Lotus (Image credit: Jonathan Bell) Behind the scenes at Classic Team Lotus (Image credit: Jonathan Bell) Behind the scenes at Classic Team Lotus (Image credit: Jonathan Bell) Behind the scenes at Classic Team Lotus Image 1 of 5 View Original Image 2 of 5 View Original Image 3 of 5 View Original Image 4 of 5 View Original Image 5 of 5 View Original

It’s also a completely separate operation to Lotus Cars. The manufacturer’s Chinese parent company wisely contributed to keeping Clive’s operation close at hand. However, modern day Lotus has no F1 team and seemingly no ambition to return to the sport where it made such a massive impact in terms of technology and competitiveness since Colin and Hazel Chapman started Team Lotus back in 1958.

Clive Chapman, head of Classic Team Lotus (Image credit: Classic Team Lotus)

Like almost all small sports car manufacturers, Lotus has an origin legend and a history that feeds directly back into the aspirations and interests of its current customer base. Yet at times, the company appears to be in two different minds about how it steers itself through the complexities and tribulations of the globalised auto industry.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Bell) Lotus Emiras awaiting export (Image credit: Jonathan Bell) The visitor centre at Lotus Cars (Image credit: Jonathan Bell) Lotus Emira 420 Sport Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

There is a subtle but important shift in recent years. The enduring mythos of Colin Chapman’s moustachioed genius is increasingly tempered by an acknowledgement of the pivotal role of Hazel Chapman (nee Williams) in the business. Lotus is a company born of a true partnership, a rarity in the industry. Perhaps it’ll be this emphasis that better equips Lotus to deal with the broad, multi-faceted marketplace it now finds itself in.

Lotus Emira 420 Sport, from £105,900, LotusCars.com, @LotusCars / SaxonAir.com, @SaxonAir_ / ClassicTeamLotus.co.uk, @ClassicTeamLotus