German artist Gerhard Richter is known for his distinct blend of painting, photography and abstraction – from his photorealistic paintings (one of which landed on a Sonic Youth album cover) to large-scale sculptural works like his Strip-Tower at Serpentine South . Now the nonagenarian artist has unveiled Doha Pavilion, a new permanent site-specific structure which tightropes the intersection between architecture and art.

Inside Gerhard Richter's new Doha Pavilion

Exterior waterfront view of Doha Pavilion: Gerhard Richter in MIA Park, Doha. (Image credit: Photo by Iwan Baan. Courtesy of QatarMuseums.)

Unveiled by Qatar Museums on 20 November 2026, the pavilion is located at Doha’s MIA Park, a large public space positioned outside the Museum of Islamic Art. The pavilion is hexagonal in shape, a reflection of Richter’s analytical approach to painting.

Detail of Gerhard Richter’s Patterns on the exterior façade of Doha Pavilion: Gerhard Richter. (Image credit: Photo by Iwan Baan. Courtesy of QatarMuseums. Artwork © Gerhard Richter 2026)

In 2010, Richter looked at a digital image of his 1990s work, Abstract Painting (724-4). Feeling inspired, he cut the image into two vertical strips. He then subdivided these into four, then eight, continuing this cutting process until he had created 8,192 strips. What was an experiment in creativity now is the reference for the pavilion’s six exterior walls.

Looking southeast to Doha Pavilion: Gerhard Richter featuring the artist’s Patterns artwork (Image credit: Photo by Iwan Baan. Courtesy of QatarMuseums. Artwork © Gerhard Richter 2026)

Each 'strip' on the building's facade is mirrored and repeated, creating a mathematical pattern of horizontal lines, an array that evokes the geometric patterns seen in Islamic art. Inside, there are three new large-scale Strip paintings, a series that began in 2011.

Inside, on the pavilion’s walls, are two floor-to-ceiling mirrors. This continues the theme of repetition, creating an endless environment of artwork and its observers. There is also a new freestanding sculpture, Strip Tower, which Richter designed specifically for the pavilion, and outside sits a stone sculpture titled Brunnen (Well).

North entry façade view of Doha Pavilion: Gerhard Richter, featuring the artist’s Patterns. (Image credit: Photo by Iwan Baan. Courtesy of QatarMuseums. Artwork © Gerhard Richter 2026)

‘My trip to Doha in 2013 came two years into developing my Strip paintings, and the city’s architecture and history sparked an idea for a pavilion that could unite the thematic threads of that body of work,’ says Richter. ‘The Pavilion’s exterior features decorative tiles based on the Patterns that first led me to the Strips. Inside, Strip paintings hang alongside Mirrors, and the Strip Tower is installed centrally within. Doha is the right place and the only place for my Pavilion."

Detail of Gerhard Richter’s Patterns. (Image credit: Photo by Iwan Baan. Courtesy of QatarMuseums. Artwork © Gerhard Richter 2026)

The pavilion was created in collaboration with New York-based firm Selldorf Architects, who helped bring the concept to realisation. ‘I am grateful for the welcome that Gerhard Richter extended to me, and for the wonderful dialogue that ensued, as my studio made manifest the work that had existed in his mind,' firm founder Annabelle Selldorf says. 'This Pavilion is the profound culmination of many years of his research into abstraction, with intensely physical patterns that invite you to immerse yourself in their endlessness. The more I look at them, the more fascinating they become to me as an architectural space to experience.’

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Interior view of Doha Pavilion: Gerhard Richter, featuring STRIP-TOWER (2026) and works from the Strip (2024) series. (Image credit: Photo by Iwan Baan. Courtesy of QatarMuseums. Artwork © Gerhard Richter 2026)

Interior view of Doha Pavilion: Gerhard Richter, featuring STRIP-TOWER (2026) and works from the Strip (2024) series (Image credit: Photo by Iwan Baan. Courtesy of QatarMuseums. Artwork © Gerhard Richter 2026)

Detail view of Gerhard Richter’s STRIP-TOWER (2026) and Strip at Doha Pavilion: Gerhard Richter (Image credit: Photo by Iwan Baan. Courtesy of QatarMuseums. Artwork © Gerhard Richter 2026)

Doha Pavilion: Gerhard Richter opens as part of the Qatar Creates Fall/Winter 2026–27 and coincides with the inaugural edition of Rubaiya Qatar 2026 (running from 21 November 2026 through 30 April 2027), an international visual arts quadrennial.