When you are blessed with living in a tropical paradise such as Santa Teresa, a surf town on the southern tip of Costa Rica's Nicoya Peninsula, why not make the most of it, and of the tropical rainforest that surrounds you? That is exactly what a local family asked Felipe Apéstegui and Mariano Mesalles of FAMM Arquitectura to do with Casa al Suave.

Together they built a 384 sq m contemporary tree house featuring a timber volume lifted on a green steel frame into the tree canopy. Its spacious central living area comes without any glass, windows or shutters to separate it from the terrace and lush nature – something the clients had requested from the start, and were keen to find the perfect spot for.

(Image credit: Thibault Cartier)

(Image credit: Thibault Cartier)

(Image credit: Thibault Cartier)

Explore this Costa Rica tree house

The initial plans were originally designed for a different site, but when the clients found a new plot with a steep slope, the architects went back to the drawing board, adjusting their design to respond to the site and its neighbouring properties. ‘Toward the built edges, the architecture preserves privacy; toward the landscape, it opens to the tree canopy, the ocean, and the sunsets.’ What most impacted the new plans, however, was the plot’s sharp incline.

‘We were faced with a completely different topographical condition,’ says Apéstegui. ‘In order to adapt, we came up with the idea of using a steel structure to elevate the main house and using the remaining space below to accommodate the more utilitarian parts of the program such as laundry and storage. The clients ended up deciding to also use that space to add a separate guest studio on the ground level.’

(Image credit: Thibault Cartier)

(Image credit: Thibault Cartier)

(Image credit: Thibault Cartier)

The resulting top-floor house makes the most of the forest setting and canopy views. ‘Considering the surrounding vegetation and treeline, it also made sense to seek elevated views, both to offer the possibility of inhabiting the canopy and to get better views of the ocean towards the northwest side of the property,’ explains the architect.

The main living space is perfectly adapted to the local climate. The openings allow for cross-ventilation, keeping the space cool during the hotter months of the year, while the roof’s generous overhangs ensures the living area is completely protected from direct sun and rain. This openness also means having the best views possible on the local flora and fauna.

(Image credit: Thibault Cartier)

(Image credit: Thibault Cartier)

(Image credit: Thibault Cartier)

‘The clients wanted the house to really capture all the sensory experiences the tropics have to offer – the sounds, the breeze, the smells and the connection with the environment,’ says Apestegui. ‘In terms of wildlife, we were actually keen on having some visitors, or at least being able to see them up close. It is not uncommon to get howler monkeys, macaws, toucans and bats, but because the surrounding area provides such a rich habitat for these species, they very rarely venture inside.’

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Two (enclosed) primary bedrooms are located on either side of the central social space, which includes the kitchen, living room, and terrace. ‘The dining area in particular really ties the whole thing together,’ says Apéstegui, who also highlights that details such as the use of colour in the kitchen and bathroom countertops really captures the personality of the clients, who both have backgrounds in design. ‘Both were very involved in the interior design of the house, which really strengthened the architectural concepts we were aiming for.’

(Image credit: Thibault Cartier)

(Image credit: Thibault Cartier)

(Image credit: Thibault Cartier)

Inside, there are pigmented concrete surfaces and cedar furniture, which beautifully complement the locally sourced peyote wood slats used throughout. ‘Pochote trees are very common in the area, and we have several of them surrounding the house. So, in a way, it’s another means of acknowledging our environment and making the most of the materials at hand,’ says Apéstegui. ‘We were lucky to work with very skilled artisans and craftspeople, and the wood detailing on the ceilings, where we used finer, sleeker boards, is just stunning.’

(Image credit: Thibault Cartier)

(Image credit: Thibault Cartier)

(Image credit: Thibault Cartier)

Another unique detail is the green paint used to highlight the structural beams. ‘We've been adding colour to our projects, both as a way of adding personality to the spaces, but also in an effort to design architecture that acknowledges and, in a way, blends with its culture and environment – after all, the tropics and their communities are quite colourful!’

As for the rope balustrades used on the main terrace and studio balconies, they are inspired by another tropical paradise. ‘During a trip to Bali a couple of years back, I was inspired by similar details used in their architecture,’ says Apéstegui. ‘We wanted to use organic, natural materials, but the house already had a considerable amount of wood. The rope, with its constant repetition creating both a rhythm and a safety feature, ended up being a solution that addressed all of these considerations.’

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