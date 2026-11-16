Bridge House, set on Nova Scotia’s South Shore, is a retreat entirely born of its place. The area has strong connections to the sea, and this link to the vast, blue ocean beyond the coast, as well as its impact on life on land, were key inspiration points for the architects behind this new home, Dartmouth-based RHAD Architects.

(Image credit: Adrian Ozimek)

(Image credit: Adrian Ozimek)

The architecture team drew heavily on the local vernacular and the architecture of the coastal strip where the home is located for the design development. Boathouses and local cabins became central to the architects' search for forms, and timber – the local structures' most typical material – was soon highlighted as key in the scheme's architecture.

At the same time, as the home was commissioned as a holiday retreat, it was crucial for it to be able to accommodate space for relaxation, leisure, entertaining and spending time with guests.

(Image credit: Adrian Ozimek)

(Image credit: Adrian Ozimek)

By placing the home a bit further into the plot, the architects managed to enhance privacy (as this way, it's not visible from the street), as well as create a distinct sense of arrival. Visitors drive through a path approaching the main residence. From the parking court, an elegant timber footbridge guides them towards the entrance and straight into the first floor.

The team explains: 'More than a functional connection, the bridge establishes a ceremonial threshold between the landscape and the architecture, heightening the experience of arrival.'

(Image credit: Adrian Ozimek)

(Image credit: Adrian Ozimek)

The entry sequence includes a sheltered outdoor area and a mudroom, where users can leave heavy coats, shoes and any protective gear worn during the cold Canadian winter months.

Inside, the piano nobile contains all the social and entertaining areas, including the kitchen and dining space, within an expansive, double-height hall with a glazed front that takes in the views of nature beyond. An internal bridge connects rooms on the upper level, as well as offering visual links between levels (the bedrooms are located upstairs).

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(Image credit: Adrian Ozimek)

(Image credit: Adrian Ozimek)

The overall volume is clad in cedar. Its geometric shape and distinctive pitched roofline are visible, peeking from between mature trees. The house and its main openings are orientated towards the cove, and these views become central to the experience of life in Bridge House.

The architects add: 'Together, these gestures produce a home that is simultaneously grounded in the architectural traditions of Nova Scotia's coast and confidently contemporary in its response to site, climate, and habitation.'

(Image credit: Adrian Ozimek)

(Image credit: Adrian Ozimek)

(Image credit: Adrian Ozimek)