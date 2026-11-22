Wallpaper* Technology Editor Jonathan Bell assembles a compact musical gift guide
From must-have pieces of music tech to guides to the esoteric haunts of ageing rock icons, our gift guide for musical giving covers all bases from toys to pro gear
Sprinkle a little audio creativity over your loved ones this year with our selection of nine new pieces of music technology. The acquisitive gearhead should be happy with all or any of this selection, which includes studio must-haves like microphones and keyboards through to cult synths, keychain novelties and playable toys.
Read on for technology editor Jonathan Bell’s gift guide for the tech-savvy musician.
A guitar pedal with pedigree, the new Knife Drop Fuzz is a synth pedal developed in collaboration with Jack White’s Third Man Hardware and Eventide Audio. Offering a variety of sounds from shrieking synths to gnarly bass fuzz, it’ll bring delight to guitarists everywhere.
For the music fan who loves exploring physical spaces of past triumphs, Herb Lester Associates produces a range of cartographic companions, from mapping the origins of LA’s rock scene, Bob Dylan in 60s New York, the ‘Metal Mappa Mundi’ and The Clash’s London and more.
In addition to a boxset of their entire Music Cities Collection, one of their newest publications is Places to Go, which traces (The) Pink Floyd's psychedelic Cambridge beginnings. Compiled by superfan Glenn Povey, founder of the Pink Floyd fanzine Brain Damage, it’s a step back into a hazy era with graphics to match.
Podcasters, sound recordists, musicians and artists can all benefit from Shure’s newest microphone, the MV360. Designed specifically to capture full 360° spatial audio with a simple USB-C connection, the MV360 can also do regular mono, stereo, and binaural audio. A dedicated smartphone app makes the whole experience mobile or hook it up to your laptop for immersive audio every time.
It’s the Swiss Army Knife of modern music production, now updated for a new era of hardware. AKAI’s AKAI MPK Mini Plus II sounds a bit of a mouthful, but that tallies with the 37-key MIDI controller’s multi-functional nature.
The latest in a long line of keyboards designed to work in sync with AKAI’s MPC line of grooveboxes and desktop software, it includes a set of pads, multiple outputs and knobs with which to control external gear, pitch and modulation wheels, a full-colour display and more.
At the other extreme is the Stylophone Mini, a very standalone and lo-fi music making solution. Keychain-sized and priced, the Mini version of the evergreen Stylophone synth not only replicates the metal ribbon keyboard of the original (which is played using the attached stylus) but also has a tiny light for added functionality. Available in original, white and pink.
If you know, you know; M-VAVE’s FM-1 is a tiny FM synthesizer that has been making waves in the electronic community ever since its launch earlier this year. The Chinese manufacturer crammed an impressive amount of horsepower into this pocketable instrument.
The FM-1 earned true cult status via a relentless stream of aftermarket firmwares, each bringing a new workflow and audio and visual aesthetic to the device. Amazon and Alibaba are awash with stores selling the device - enthusiasts are snapping up multiple units on which to experiment.
A more dedicated music machine courtesy of Mentha Works’s austere Monk Echo, a combined reverb and delay pedal that brings almost vocal-like cadences to guitar and other instruments. Endlessly tweakable, the Monk Echo is an ambient machine like no other.
We’ve already hailed the playing power of Loog’s first Fender bass. For added novelty, why not try the limited-edition Hello Kitty version, which adds character quality to this tiny three-string (and builds on Fender’s long-running partnership with Sanrio).
Finally, a Kickstarter with a musical edge, although it might not be ready for the festive season. The Neko Pocket Wireless Guitar Studio looks pretty miraculous, a pocket studio, a guitar processor, a generative AI ideas machine, all running through wireless connectivity to a guitar or bass. The 16GB of onboard also storage includes a ‘time machine’ function that records all your abstract noodling in case a great idea comes out of the blue.
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.