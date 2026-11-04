Loog specialises in making instruments for children, offering up a variety of small-scale stringed instruments like guitars and ukuleles for ages three and up. That’s also the number of strings you start with on the company’s smallest instruments, although by the time you reach the nine-plus section, a full quota of six strings is available (as they are on the Loog Pro 6 range, a slightly scaled-down acoustic and electric guitar aimed at adults). There’s also the impressive Loog Piano, which neatly bridges the gap between kid-friendly scale and real quality.

Fender x Loog Telecaster in Butterscotch Blonde (Image credit: Fender x Loog)

That approach has also informed Loog’s partnerships. As any self-respecting rock dad will know, the big names to conjure with are Gibson and Fender (pop culture-conscious kids will be happy to know that there are Beatles and Hello Kitty tie-ins as well).

Fender x Loog Precision Bass in Candy Apple Red (Image credit: Fender x Loog)

Now Loog is branching out yet again, reaching into its partnership with Fender to provide two new instruments, a tasty Butterscotch Blonde Telecaster and – for the very first time – the Fender x Loog Precision Bass. The collaboration celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Precision Bass and the 80th birthday of the Telecaster (the latter also getting some birthday love from Sir Paul Smith), although this familiar Butterscotch finish was first introduced 75 years ago as well.

Fender x Loog Precision Bass in Seafoam Green (Image credit: Fender x Loog)

Both models feature the familiar Loog three-string format yet are strikingly accurate in their detailing, from the thumb rest on the bass to the lipstick pick-up on the Tele. ‘Launching Loog’s first bass alongside the 75th anniversary of the Precision Bass is especially meaningful. It’s also full circle for me, since bass was the first instrument I played at 13,’ says Loog’s CEO Rafael Atijas, who founded the company in 2011. ‘In addition, bringing the iconic Butterscotch Blonde Telecaster to life as a small, three-string guitar lets kids experience a piece of music history in a way that feels playful and authentic.’

Fender x Loog Precision Bass Hello Kitty Limited Edition (Image credit: Fender x Loog)

The Precision Bass is modelled is the 1951 model, widely recognised as the first mass-produced electric bass guitar in the world. With its distinctive pickguard and volume selector, single pick-up and over-sized tuners, the ultra-short-scale bass has a skinny neck and a big sound. Fender’s current equivalent model, the American Vintage II 1954 Precision Bass, highlights the authenticity of Loog’s pocket-sized version.

Fender x Loog Collection (Image credit: Fender x Loog)

Both instruments have a standard quarter-inch output jack so they can be plugged into a regular amplifier (or even Loog’s own Mini Amp Pro) and owners have access to Loog’s Guitar app, which incorporates lessons and exercises to help young players hone their chops. It goes without saying that each guitar also serves as a fine diversion for adult players.

Fender x Loog Precision Bass, $229.99 / £199 / €229 EUR, available in White Blonde, Candy Apple Red, Sea Foam Green and limited-edition Hello Kitty Black, LoogGuitars.com, @LoogGuitars

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Fender x Loog Telecaster, $229.99/ £199 / €229, available in Butterscotch Blonde with black pickguard, LoogGuitars.com, @LoogGuitars