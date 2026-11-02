The KTM X-Bow GT-XA is a hardcore road car built around true racing pedigree
Austrian outfit KTM has announced the X-Bow GT-XA for the American market, a two-seater carbon fibre supercar with a jet fighter-inspired canopy
This savage little confection is the GT-XA, the newest offering from Austrian specialist motorcycle and racing car manufacturer KTM X-Bow. Best known for its debut vehicle, the X-Bow, which marked a shift from two-wheeled performance to four, the GT-XA is effectively an out-and-out racing machine re-engineered for the roads.
The original X-Bow was notable for its stripped back aesthetic, with no windscreen, doors, luggage space or weatherproofing. Over time, KTM diversified the offering, with the more civilised X-Bow GT even offering air conditioning. At the same time, it also branched out into track-only machines for the various FIA sports car series.
The new GT-XA takes this track experience and channels it back into a road car, this time aimed specifically at the US market, where KTM hopes to sell 30 cars a year. The Austrian company has partnered with Carbon Yard to transform the track-hardened carbon fibre monocoque into a road legal car. This will be no mean feat, for it’s only the dramatic carbon bodywork that stands between this machine and a standard open wheel endurance racing car.
Power comes from a 2.5-litre Audi 5-cylinder turbocharged engine, already well tested on the track. Refinements for road use include a new adjustable suspension package (which also offers a lift function for added ground clearance) and a host of customisation options should you not wish to go for vivid DayGlo orange. As long as they realise the GT-XA isn’t a traditional grand tourer, but a dedicated driver’s machine, with not a line or surface out of place.
Even the X-Bow’s signature jet fighter-style canopy cockpit isn’t about theatrics, but forward visibility and structural strength. From the driver’s seat you’re surrounded by a blanket of carbon fibre surfaces, with a race-style steering wheel and integrated information panel.
Dedicated driver’s machines rarely come with such an established racing pedigree as the GT-XA. The American arm of the company will provide all servicing and set-up for newly minted US customers, and KTM hopes that buyers won’t be seeking a static acquisition to add to a collection but a car that demands to be experienced on a day-to-day basis.
KTM X-Bow GT-AX, from c.$490,000, KTM-XBow-USA.com
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.