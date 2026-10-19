Where there’s parity between the sprawling American auto market and that of Europe, it tends to be traffic that flows from east to west, at least ideologically. America, when not in the death throes of a myopic, insular administration, has long valued the quality, idiosyncrasies and status of the European import. So much so, in fact, that many key players have long manufactured cars in the US (Mercedes in Alabama, Volvo and BMW in South Carolina, VW Group in Tennessee).

Corvette E-Ray (Image credit: Corvette)

When it comes to cars flowing in the opposite direction, you’ll certainly find a few US-built models arriving on European soil (the majority of Mercedes’ and BMW’s SUV range, for example). There’s the odd anomaly; the Polestar 3 is built in the States but Polestar as a brand is banned from American sale due to its Chinese connections, a deep-level distinction shaped by the car’s software stacks, which somehow differ from the Chinese-owned Volvo EX90 built alongside it).

Corvette E-Ray (Image credit: Corvette)

Yet for the most part, American-owned, designed and manufactured cars make their way to Europe in negligible numbers. In the almost exact inverse of the US perception of Euro makes, when an American car leaves its natural habitat, it somehow takes on a rather gauche, oversized and unduly prominent personality.

Corvette E-Ray (Image credit: Corvette)

With this in mind, one approaches the Corvette with trepidation. Built at Chevrolet’s Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, USA, this is the eighth generation of a model that has come to define American sporting ambitions.

Originally introduced in 2020, the C8 Corvette has been given an overhaul for the 2026 model year and – crucially – is now available in right-hand drive, something very rarely acknowledged or accommodated by niche American models.

Corvette E-Ray (Image credit: Corvette)

At its debut, the C8 marked a major shift in the traditional Corvette package. As the first-ever mid-engined model (aside from a scattering of concept cars across the decades), the C8 instantly flipped its performance metrics and target market, aiming squarely at existing challengers from the likes of Maserati, McLaren, Lamborghini and even Ferrari.

For the most part, these established exotics sit in an even higher price bracket, but is the combination of a refreshed driving experience and the undeniable charisma of the Corvette name enough to elevate the American offering?

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(Image credit: Corvette)

The C8 comes in three flavours, the purist Stingray (a name harking back to the 1959 concept that inspired the generation 2 model), the hardcore Z06 and this, the E-Ray, which blends a hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive to make it the best all-round blend of performance and practicality.

The bulk of the power comes from that most American of engines, the Small Block V8. At 6.2-litres it’s one of the largest displacement motors on the market; it puts out 482hp, with an additional 162hp contributed by the electric motor.

Corvette E-Ray (Image credit: Corvette)

That makes for a hefty total and some competitive stats; the ability to reach 62mph in just 2.9 seconds, paired with short electric-only hops when you don’t want to be accompanied by the spluttering din (or majesty, depending on your predilection) of the V8. To be fair, the Corvette turned heads at every opportunity, young and old. It feels like a generation or two since schoolboys have bothered paying any attention to modern cars, but the Roswell Green Corvette obviously struck a chord.

Corvette E-Ray in Roswell Green Metallic (Image credit: Corvette)

The name of the body colour hints at a certain playfulness in the Chevrolet camp, an acknowledgement that this car isn’t all about po-faced posing or strutting its stuff. For sure, it’s hardly subtle but it leans into its ridiculousness. It’s a car that makes people smile, not sneer, and on the polarised streets of London, where every automotive and non-automotive choice is inherently political, that can only be a good thing.

Corvette E-Ray (Image credit: Corvette)

So far, so good. What also surprised us was just how easy and entertaining the Corvette was to drive. Since we last experienced the Corvette E-Ray, the interior has been given a thorough overhaul, jettisoning some rather wayward and performative ergonomics in favour of a three-screen drive set up that now includes an additional configurable display.

Corvette dashboard (Image credit: Corvette)

Sure, switchgear is still scattered liberally across the various surfaces and the screens themselves suffer slightly from shoehorning rectangular displays into curved and slanted forms. There’s a subtle flash of carbon fibre, but mostly it’s all black leather and a microfibre suede that feels a little bit like Alcantara.

Corvette interior details (Image credit: Corvette)

Low speed ride is perfectly pleasant, even on the UK’s rutted roads, and the suspension can be firmed up for smoother, swifter progress. The V8 can easily be made to sound uncouth, but power delivery can be supplied steadily and relentlessly without invoking unnecessary drama or attention.

The new screen adds welcome functionality (Image credit: Corvette)

Keen drivers can dial in performance-centric data recording apps through the screens, although the E-Ray isn’t nearly as track-focused as the Z06 (it does, however, share the faster car’s wide track, over 9cm broader than the Stingray). Options include extensive personalisation, as well as removable electrochromic roof panel on the coupe in place of the regular removable roof. There’s also a true convertible with a full power roof.

The Corvette has a removable roof (Image credit: Corvette)

If anything, the car’s Achilles Heel is its styling. Visually, the C8 Corvette has to manage the tricky act of transferring 70 years of front-engined heritage to a mid-engine layout, a switch that hasn’t been handled with aplomb.

There’s too much going on, especially in side view, where the cooling vents carve great chunks out of the flanks, creating an incredibly complex door profile while adding only complexity, not drama. The front end takes the faceted forms and angular lights of the C7 Corvette (2014 to 2019) but gives the impression of a higher, less droopy nose, always one of the Corvette’s signature looks.

Corvette E-Ray (Image credit: Corvette)

At the rear, the sheer width of the car and deep rear splitter makes is more appropriately dramatic. The C8 will give way to the C9 before the end of the decade and in the meantime, the Corvette name has been giving GM’s designers a workout as they evolve the next generation language. A trio of Corvette concepts, including one created at GM Advanced Design in Leamington Spa point to a few ideas.

Corvette E-Ray (Image credit: Corvette)

The UK-designed concept was joined by the US-penned Corvette CX and CX.R Concepts; all three suggest the car will evolve still further towards the supercar it was always meant to be. We also got a quick glimpse of the C9 coming to life in clay on a tour of GM’s Design Center last year, which suggested the next car will be rather more voluptuous and elegant.

Corvette E-Ray (Image credit: Corvette)

Right now, however, the Corvette is raucous, loud and fun. Could you use it every day? It’s not an impossible suggestion – there’s a modest frunk under the angular nose and a wide rear luggage compartment behind the V8 (it’s not recommended that you put perishable or frozen groceries here, due to the proximity of the engine).

The removable roof panel can also be stowed here at the expense of some luggage space. The all-wheel-drive system comes via electrical assistance to the front axle, which makes the car feel more planted in British drizzle.

Corvette E-Ray (Image credit: Corvette)

This will always be a very niche machine, brought to right-hand-drive markets in tiny numbers for those who want to drive something different. Corvette carries with it a heritage and – in the modern era – a genuine sporting competence that makes this a leftfield choice without compromise. It’s not quite out of this world, but the Corvette E-Ray looks and acts the part when set against its rivals.

Corvette E-Ray (Image credit: Corvette)

Corvette E-Ray, from £158,720, ChevroletEurope.com, @CorvetteEurope