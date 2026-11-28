Micro-mobility is having a moment in the modern era, thanks to electrification, congestion and shifting urban priorities. There are countless start-ups in the field, as well as major players like Citroën, Fiat, Toyota, and many more.

Teilhol Citadine, c.1975 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction)

France has always been ahead of the game in this field, with fluid licensing laws that let 14-year-olds behind the wheel of certain vehicle classes as well as a burgeoning market for tiny two-stroke-engined cars pitched at the elderly and the temporarily license-less.

Car collector Jean-Claude Joly clearly admires the form. This weekend, Mr Joly is selling thirty cars from his impressive assemblage of vintage microcars, ‘unusual, improbable little cars that… represent pure joy!’, taking in everything from early post-war examples of small-scale motoring for the masses all the way up to the Sinclair C5 and the Segway.

Acoma Mini-Comtesse, 1975 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction)

‘The creations of manufacturers like Quasar, Messerschmitt, Mochet, Isetta, and Bond bear no resemblance to anything seen before. Yet, they possess an incredible, undeniable charm,’ Mr Joly writes, ‘They are the fruits of a golden age when everything was permitted - and, consequently, everything was tried. There were microcars made of wood or glass, versions designed to be dropped by parachute, three-wheelers, models with only a single door, electric vehicles (even back then), and some without a steering wheel at all…’

Heinkel Trojan 200, 1962 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction)

We’ve put together a selection of our favourite lots.

BMW Isetta, 1959

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction) BMW Isetta, 1959 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction) BMW Isetta, 1959 Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

One of the most recognisable of all microcars, the 1959 BMW Isetta is an acknowledged classic, with over 160,000 examples produced. BMW manufactured their version of the Italian Iso Isetta under license. The front-opening egg-shaped machine was also built in France by VELAM, Romi in Brazil and De Carlo in Argentina. The form factor went on to inspire the modern-day Microlino.

Auction link

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Heinkel Trojan 200, 1962

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction) Heinkel Trojan 200, 1962 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction) Heinkel Trojan 200, 1962 Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

This UK-built example of the Heinkel Kabine was a continuation of a model introduced back in 1956 by Heinkel Flugzeugwerke, the German aircraft company. The clearly aviation-inspired canopy helped popularise the ‘bubble car’ moniker that was applied to these tiny-engined two-seaters.

Auction link

Quasar-Unipower City Car, 1968

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction) Quasar-Unipower City Car, 1968 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction) Quasar-Unipower City Car, 1968 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction) Quasar-Unipower City Car, 1968 Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

A proper curiosity, the Quasar-Unipower was designed in the late 60s by Franco-Vietnamese designer and engineer Quasar Khanh (also known as N'Guyen Manh Khanh), based on the Innocenti Mini Matic platform (the Italian licensed version of the iconic Mini). Just 15 of these city cars were made, complete with a completely glazed boxy body, five-seat interior, inflatable seats (not on this example), it is 60s-era optimism made real, just the kind of thing in which potter about an Archigram-designed cityscape.

Auction link

KV Mini 1, 1970

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction) KV Mini 1, 1970 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction) KV Mini 1, 1970 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction) KV Mini 1, 1970 Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

The angular KV Mini 1 was a side project of the Lyon-based Les Equipements Electriques K.V. company. The two-stroke powered convertible quadricycle was introduced in 1970 and around 2,000 were made. With its distinctive folded metal body, this example is completely original and unrestored.

Auction link

Acoma Mini-Comtesse, 1975

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction) Acoma Mini-Comtesse, 1975 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction) Acoma Mini-Comtesse, 1975 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction) Acoma Mini-Comtesse, 1975 Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

An unrestored example of the Mini-Comtesse from Acoma, this tiny single-seater had a power output of just 3hp and a top speed of 20mph, a terrifying prospect in this upright, fibreglass-bodied three-wheeler. Mr Joly’s example is all-new and unrestored and has been in the collection for 25 years.

Auction link

Teilhol Citadine, c.1975

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction) Teilhol Citadine, c.1975 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction) Teilhol Citadine, c.1975 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction) Teilhol Citadine, c.1975 Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

A rare electric microcar, the Teilhol Citadine has futuristic looks to match its powertrain (albeit only a 4 kW motor). Heavy batteries gave the polyester-bodied two-seater a hefty half-ton weight, while the front-opening hatch was an update of the Isetta’s design. Produced by France’s Teilhol Véhicules Electrique, around 30 cars were made.

Auction link

Vitrex Riboud MR1, c.1975

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction) Vitrex Riboud MR1, c.1975 (Image credit: Collector Cars Auction) Vitrex Riboud MR1, c.1975 Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

This two-seater, open-topped, three-wheeled moped has a tiny 50 cm³ Saxonette engine and was designed by the Paris-based microcar maker Vitrex Industrie. Bodied in reinforced plastic, it needs a new soft top to make it weather proof.

Auction link

The ‘Cars at the Palace’ auction is on Sunday 29 November 2026 at 31, rue Coignet, 69003 Lyon, France, CollectorCarsAuction.fr, @CollectorCarsAuction