Holidays have been a time for technological upgrades since the dawn of the media era. Here are nine items of new tech that offer fresh takes on old favourites, as well as new ways of watching, playing and illuminating.

Read on for technology editor Jonathan Bell’s gift guide for gadget lovers.

Native Union Portable Light $79.99 SHOP NOW The newest member of accessory specialist Native Union’s POP family of home tech, the Portable Light is available in a rainbow selection of colours and offers more than just a simple light source. The lantern-shaped object has a handle as well as an onboard powerbank to charge your devices. NativeUnion.com, @NativeUnion Flowtica Verso £174.5 SHOP NOW If you’ve not yet managed to square all forms of AI use with your conscience, one gadget that offers big impacts for relatively little intrusiveness is the new Verso. An ultra-light AI voice recorder from Flowtica, the 70g Verso clips magnetically to your smartphone and bolsters its AI-powered recording abilities with an e-paper touchscreen. That way you have instant access to the transcription files kept in the 64GB of onboard storage. Flowtica.ai, Flowtica_ai Aura Frames Ink 10" $349 SHOP NOW Aura’s new compact Ink 10” is the latest in its range of e-ink powered photo frames. Unlike a regular screen, e-ink draws a bare minimum of power, allowing the frame to be wireless for easier placement. The Ink 10” incorporates the latest iteration of the tech, with nine different colours and a high-quality 200PPI display. It can for three months on a single charge. AuraFrames.com, @AuraFrames THE TECH BAR Klydoclock Art Clock in Dawn Oak £314.95 SHOP NOW A way of animating any interior, the Kyldoclock transform a conventional clock into a canvas for an ever-changing collection of animations. The USB-C powered clock comes in Oak, Walnut or Black and can be tuned to match your background, interests or a random selection of designs. Klydoclock.com, @Klydoclock Nearest Plane Nearest Plane Live Flight Tracker £124.99 SHOP NOW The perfect gadget for the perennially curious, Nearest Plane is an LED display that harvests nearby flight data and provides a constantly changing log of who and what is flying and where they’re heading. NearestPlane.com, @NearestPlane Lomo Mc-A 35 Mm Film Camera £549 SHOP NOW A luxurious edition of this classically styled film camera, the Lomo MC-A Gold Plated is the latest model from Lomo, whose LC-A camera garnered cult status after originating in the former Soviet Union in 1984. The updated and enhanced MC-A is now a year old and to mark the occasion, Lomo has issued the limited-edition Gold Plated version, which comes with a brown leather carry case. Lomography.com, @Lomography Google Pixel Watch 5 £299 SHOP NOW Of all the smartwatches out there, Google’s Pixel Watch 5 is one of the best. Eschewing horological excesses and over styling, Pixel Watch 5 is the finest iteration of Google’s watch OS and now comes with even more integration with Gemini, if that’s your thing. Store.Google.com My Play Watch Atari 2600™ My Play Watch £95.84 SHOP NOW On the other hand, you might want a watch that’s not so serious. In which case, My Play Watch offers a suite of retro-styled smartwatches with baked-in gaming nostalgia. Choose from arcade machines like Space Invaders, Tetris and Mega Man, as well as an Atari-branded model with four games (Centipede, Missile Command, Pong and Super Breakout). Each features a 1.91” TFT touchscreen display and matching bands. MyPlayWatch.com, @MyPlayWatch Brick Brick smartphone blocker $59 SHOP NOW Finally, when all’s said and done, it’s nice to get away from it all. That’s the premise of Brick, the in vogue physical smartphone blocker that serves as a physical gateway to doomscrolling. Simply tap your device against the Brick and your selected apps will be unavailable until you’ve tapped in again, making it a mindful way keep track of time online. GetBrick.com, @GetBrick