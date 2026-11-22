Travel, for most of us, is a treat to look forward to. And a thoughtful travel gift is not just useful but comes with a sense of anticipation of adventures yet to come. Everything in our gift guide for the modern traveller has been suggested by a frequent-flying Wallpaper* editor as an item they would love to receive – whether that’s a chic leather notebook holder for journallers, journalists and jotters alike, a dual time-zone watch, a smart pair of swim shorts or an even smarter pair of smartglasses to give directions to the nearest pool. Happy gifting.

A sleek notebook holder

Montblanc Montblanc Envelope Medium Note Holder £475 SHOP NOW Gather your thoughts in analogue fashion and considerable style with Montblanc’s tactile leather note holder. With room for a notebook and a favoured writing instrument, plus slots in which to secure cards or those crucial bits of paper ephemera accumulated on your trip, from receipts to back-of-a-napkin jottings, it also allows its owner to carve out a little screen-free creative time. Available in saffron, black and khaki.

The smartest of swim shorts

Vilebrequin Men’s Wool Swim Shorts Tailoring £310 SHOP NOW Relaxing poolside is no reason to let sartorial standards slide. For the fastidious, these black tuxedo-style swim shorts from Vilebrequin – note the contrast side trim – cut a sophisticated dash on the terrace or the beach. Slip on a shirt, and they are also smart enough as day or evening shorts for urban adventures, making them doubly deserving of a space in your travel bag.

The ultimate AirPods carrier

Yves Salomon Lambskin Leather Airpods Case - Tu £150 SHOP NOW Oh, the joy when a product addresses a functionality you hadn’t thought of but suddenly need. This cute and covetable leather AirPods case can be worn around the neck or clipped to a belt or bag with an accompanying carabiner, meaning you – or your giftee – won’t be the traveller rummaging for their AirPods when it comes time to disembark post-flight or check out of your room. Designed to fit all sizes of AirPods, the case comes in black, brown, beige, as well as brighter – and less misplaceable – camel and purple.

A fashion capital companion

Wallpaper* Travel Guides to London, Milan, Paris and New York City £15 SHOP NOW The celebrated Wallpaper* Travel Guides are back with a new series covering four of the world’s most stylish and culturally vibrant hubs: Milan, Paris, New York City, and London. Fully revised and curated by Wallpaper* writers with insider knowledge, each of these pocket-sized books are aimed at design lovers hungry to explore culture-rich getaways.

A travel fragrance set

Dries Van Noten fragrance Woody Nomadic Set £200 SHOP NOW Parting may be sweet sorrow but you can ensure a loved one’s departures are also thoroughly fragrant ones by packing them off with miniature versions of their favourite perfumes. This set includes three refillable 10ml bottles of Dries Van Noten’s woody fragrances – Rock the Myrrh, Cannabis Patchouli, and Crazy Basil – and a ‘nomadic’ case into which to pop whichever they choose. Want to make it a more personal gift? You can also select other perfumes to customise the set .

A traveller’s beauty boost

La Crème Main | Chanel £54 SHOP NOW Arrive anywhere looking and feeling more refreshed with a duo of travel-friendly, soothing helpmates from Chanel. The perfect tonic for puffy post-flight or jet-lagged under-eye skin, Le Lift Flash Eye masks are designed to leave the area looking smoother, tighter and more luminous, thanks to a formula enriched with low-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid. Throw in Chanel’s classic La Crème Main to combat dry hands – lightweight and quickly absorbed, it’s infused with nourishing, camellia-derived ingredients and comes in a squeezable, 50ml, pebble-shaped container.

A curated 100ml beauty bag

100ml Curate your own 100mL pouch SHOP NOW Take the hassle out of one of the airport’s most irritating inconveniences by fast-tracking someone’s beauty and grooming essentials into one bag. Online company 100mL partners with ethical brands, such as Aesop, Three Ships and Zizia Botanicals, to offer an array of airport-sized products. Its Curated Pouches, ready-made sets presented in clear washbags, cater to various needs – for example, Rest + Reset, Bare Essentials, Business Traveller and so on. You can also curate your own pouch or just buy individual products.

A go-anywhere water bottle

AARKE To-Go Stainless-Steel Bottle 800ml £38 SHOP NOW Staying hydrated is key to happy, headache-free travels. Simple and durable in 100 per cent stainless steel, this water bottle ticks all the boxes for us – it has a vacuum design to keep the contents cool, is dishwasher safe, avoids plastics, and it looks good too. Unexpected bonus for fizzy-water fiends? It’s compatible with the Aarke Carbonator Pro .

Dominoes for downtime

Hermes Hermès Petit h domino set £4010 SHOP NOW The classic game, the perfect analogue pleasure to pass the time, whether you’re stuck in an airport lounge, chilling in a city bar or cosying up in a remote cabin, becomes a travelling companion to treasure in the hands of Hermès. Its crafting by artisans of the company’s Petit h arm – who upcycle Hermès’ surplus materials into many and various objects of desire – means there’s a refreshing unpredictability to the precise colour you’ll get, and each set is unique. Both the case and the dominoes are in leather, a tactile delight that will wear and age with your travels.

Smart glasses for a fresh direction

Meta Meta Gen 3 Zena glasses £489 SHOP NOW Meta and Ray-Ban’s latest AI-powered smart glasses come with plenty that’s useful or desirable for a traveller. Courtesy of Meta AI, access local information, directions, live translations, the weather, your diary and so on, plus make calls, send texts, listen to podcasts and music, hands-free, and with nothing wedged in your ears to mute your surroundings.

A watch for time travellers

Bell & Ross Br-05 Gmt Green Steel £4700 SHOP NOW Bell & Ross offers a helping hand, quite literally, for those hopping time zones. The BR-05 GMT Green Steel watch has a fourth hand that allows the wearer to track two time zones at once, and the hands and indices also glow in the dark, allowing a swift time check should you wake, discombobulated, in the middle of the night. A sage-green sunray dial seals the deal.

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