The world of Panem is returning to the big screen with Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Directed by Francis Lawrence and based on Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel, the film takes us back 22 years before Katniss Everdeen’s story. So how do you reimagine the visual world of one of cinema’s biggest franchises though a 1970s lens? From the brutalist architecture of the Capitol to the deadly beauty of the arena, production designer Uli Hanisch, whose previous credits include The Queen’s Gambit (2020) and Babylon Berlin (2017), reveals how Panem’s latest incarnation came to life.

(Image credit: Hunger Games)

Wallpaper*: First of all, could you explain the role of a production designer?

Uli: A production designer does for film what a stage designer does for theatre. Essentially, the role is about world-building. We’re responsible for visualising the world in which the story takes place. Whether that means scouting locations or designing sets, it’s about giving that world a visual expression.

Wallpaper*: And what was it about this world that excited you?

I think it’s important to have the film we did before, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023), in mind. That was set 70 years before the original films, and 20 before this one. For me, it was the initial step into exploring this kind of fictional period in a fictional world, which is based on our world but slightly different. Usually, you either have a purely invented world or a period world, but here you have a mix of both, which makes it very unique. What I found interesting when working on that film was that, even though these films are meant to be futuristic, they’re actually quite contemporary. They have futuristic elements, like the hovercraft, but much of the world is recognisable.

Wallpaper*: How did that influence your approach to the architecture and design of Panem?

We thought, why not compare Panem’s history with our own? Going back 70 years takes us to the middle of the 20th century, with the Capitol 15 years after a war. So we started looking at Berlin and what it was like 15 years after the Second World War, with its mix of architecture from the Prussian Empire, Nazi Germany, and the Soviet Union. And all that mixed together was a really strong foothold for imagining Panem’s society and its architecture.

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(Image credit: Hunger Games)

Wallpaper*: How did you take those influences forward for this film, set 20 years later?

We simply moved forward 20 years and arrived in the 1970s. So the question became: what makes the architecture and style of that period interesting? How can we use it to tell the story in the right way? And what could we add to Berlin? We also realised that, because of Berlin’s political history, there’s a lot of architecture from that period in the city.

Wallpaper*: And when you discussed this with Francis [Lawrence, the director], what was it about the ‘70s aesthetic that you wanted to draw inspiration from?

Well, I think the first questions we had to ask ourselves were: what do we like about the ‘70s? Why choose this period, and what does it mean? It should never be purely for visual reasons. There has to be a storytelling reason behind it. When we think of the ‘70s in the Western world, we tend to have these hippie-esque, progressive images in our mind. But society at the time was also very adult, conservative, self conscious and wealthy, almost arrogantly so. It was before the economy started to decline and before environmental issues were taken seriously. Cars were enormous, everything was big, strong, and heavy, and there was this sense of being untouchable. That’s what we wanted to translate into Panem: a society at the peak of its power and arrogance, believing itself to be untouchable.

(Image credit: Hunger Games)

Wallpaper*: So how did you translate those ideas into the film’s design?

We wanted to build on that idea with the arena which is described as overwhelmingly beautiful, but also deadly, poisoned, really evil and mean at the same time. We then carried that contrast into the design of the Capitol. It looks really beautiful, but it’s not meant to be friendly. There’s something misleading about it, which is what propaganda is about in a way: we show you something, but we mean something else. It’s seductive and embracing, but that embrace can be deadly if you’re the wrong person or behave in the wrong way.

Wallpaper*: When you’re building a world like this, where do you start? Do you begin with sketches?

We start with conversations, establishing the overall concept and making decisions about the direction we want to take. I think that’s the most interesting part. Once we have the intention and the concept, we start researching. What’s interesting is that we’re drawing from the ‘70s but it’s not a period movie, so we have the freedom to decide what we take from that era and what we do differently. Something might be authentically ‘70s but not quite work for the world we’re creating. Through research, you gradually develop a sense of what feels right for the film. Then I work with two or three concept artists, because I’m a lousy illustrator myself. We sit down together and discuss what we want to create. In this case, we started with a wide shot of the arena, showing the valley and its landscape. I try to explain what I want to see and I imagine it all coming together.

(Image credit: Hunger Games)

Wallpaper*: And I understand that almost everything was shot on location, including the arena, which you filmed in Spain?

The entire arena was shot in Asturias, a very remote region of Spain. It took us a long time to find those locations, and we were really happy when we did. But it turned out to be an incredibly complicated decision because the area is so remote, almost inaccessible, with no hotels and infrastructure nearby. For a production of this size, that made things quite difficult at times.

Wallpaper*: How did you maintain visual continuity with the original films, particularly in places like District 12?

For District 12, we found a new location in western Germany, in this huge industrial area where I grew up. I actually shot my very first film there, at an abandoned steel mill that's since been turned into a public park. We'd been looking for locations around Berlin, but nothing was big or complex enough, so eventually I suggested showing Francis this place from my hometown. The beautiful thing is that we didn't really change anything. We added the stage in front of the Hall of Justice, but everything around it was already there. It was wonderful to come back home after all these years.

Wallpaper*: Was there a particular detail or set that you especially loved creating?

I loved all the ‘70s stuff we did for the Capitol, especially the apartment where the tributes stay. We turned it into this bizarre, over-the-top ‘70s space, with lots of colour and white fabrics. You have the tributes sitting on this circular sofa, talking about really serious things, surrounded by these screaming colours. There’s something quite funny about that contrast. It’s a bit silly but it’s meant to be.

Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is out now

(Image credit: Hunger Games)