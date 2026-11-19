Wallpaper* head of art & culture Hannah Silver’s gift guide for the stylish intellectual
Stuck for what to buy that person with a hard-to-define creative job? Look no further
We all know them, that 'creative' with an undefinable job, eccentric taste and air of vague intellectualism. Believe it or not, this group is actually the most fun to buy for come Christmas time – you just have to lean into their eclecticism and appeal to their magpie tendencies. Whether you're dating them or they're your best friend, and if your budget is £6 or £6,000, read on. We've got you covered.
Tilda Swinton worked closely with British knitwear brand Hades on this screen-printed skirt, featuring stills from Swinton’s celebrated 1992 film, Orlando, directed by Sally Potter. Orlando's transformative journey remains as relatable as ever (and is there anything sexier than a literary reference?).
This super-cool collaboration between poet Leslie Winer, designer Christopher Shannon and artist Linder is titled Pretty Broad Tastes, appropriately so as this will please anyone interested in design, literature or art. It includes Winer's first full collection of poems, and comes with a flexi-disc featuring her vocals and music by Maxwell Sterling, as well as photomontages and a postcard by Linder, images collected by Shannon, and a matchbook.
Your art-loving friend will be impressed by this limited-edition print from artist-of-the-moment Issy Wood, who really is as talented and cool as everyone is saying.
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Hannah Silver is Head of Art & Culture at Wallpaper*. A writer, editor and author with over 20 years of experience in journalism, spanning national newspapers and independent magazines, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles for print and digital, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury since joining in 2019.