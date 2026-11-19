We all know them, that 'creative' with an undefinable job, eccentric taste and air of vague intellectualism. Believe it or not, this group is actually the most fun to buy for come Christmas time – you just have to lean into their eclecticism and appeal to their magpie tendencies. Whether you're dating them or they're your best friend, and if your budget is £6 or £6,000, read on. We've got you covered.

Hades Tilda Swinton X Hades, the Orlando Skirt £280 SHOP NOW Tilda Swinton worked closely with British knitwear brand Hades on this screen-printed skirt, featuring stills from Swinton’s celebrated 1992 film, Orlando, directed by Sally Potter. Orlando's transformative journey remains as relatable as ever (and is there anything sexier than a literary reference?). Rough Trade Books Pretty Broad Tastes, by Leslie Winer, Christopher Shannon & Linder £19.99 SHOP NOW This super-cool collaboration between poet Leslie Winer, designer Christopher Shannon and artist Linder is titled Pretty Broad Tastes, appropriately so as this will please anyone interested in design, literature or art. It includes Winer's first full collection of poems, and comes with a flexi-disc featuring her vocals and music by Maxwell Sterling, as well as photomontages and a postcard by Linder, images collected by Shannon, and a matchbook. Loewe Shearling ‘Toy’ Mules 70 £1000 SHOP NOW Are these a little silly? Perhaps. Are they the perfect shoes to clip-clop round a gallery in on a Saturday? They could be. Will she love them? Yes. Granta Books I'm a Fan by Sheena Patel £9.99 £8.95 SHOP NOW It's nice to have a fan, but what happens when it crosses from flattering to frightening? A fizzy, of-its-moment read for the literature lover. House of Voltaire Dean Sameshima T-shirt £35 SHOP NOW The work of Los Angeles-born, Berlin-based artist Dean Sameshima can blend punk rock, nostalgia and fetish. For this T-shirt, Sameshima adds ‘playful’ to the mix. National Portrait Gallery Shop Issy Wood, Ox Hunger, 2022/2026, Limited Edition Print £5760 SHOP NOW Your art-loving friend will be impressed by this limited-edition print from artist-of-the-moment Issy Wood, who really is as talented and cool as everyone is saying. Nikos Koulis ‘Oui’ 18ct white gold and enamel ring with diamonds £4900 SHOP NOW Working in that sweet spot between jewellery and design is the jewellery editor's favourite jeweller, Nikos Koulis. While everything he does is incredible, this white gold and enamel leans the most towards the wearable. Verso Working Girl: on Selling Art and Selling Sex by Sophia Giovannitti £9.99 SHOP NOW Perfect for the creative looking for something impressive to read on the Tube. House of Voltaire Tom of Finland Tip ’n’ Strip pen £6 SHOP NOW Remember those funny, naughty pens you'd tip and the woman's clothes would fall off? This is like that, but Art.