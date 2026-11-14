For Tom Martin, a bauble is so much more than a seasonal decoration; it’s a little memento, each carrying a meaning that's entirely personal to its owner. ‘There's something particularly lovely about the ritual of unpacking decorations each year,’ says Martin. ‘An object that's been carefully stored away for 11 months suddenly brings back memories and emotions that might otherwise have been forgotten.’

Working from his namesake studio, which he founded in 2010, Martin designs intricate, inside-painted glass baubles and has created bespoke pieces for clients including Claridge’s, Rosewood London, and Belmond. Now, he launches The Pursuits Collection, a new series inspired by the quiet pleasures of daily life.

Discover The Pursuit Collection

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Martin sketches out each design, which is then passed on to artisans who use the centuries-old Chinese art of inside painting to bring the design to life. His collections span two distinct styles: more traditional pieces, which are scenic, often depicting atmospheric, almost Dickensian Christmas settings but in the modern world; and a more contemporary, still-life style, as seen in the latest collection, which leans into a new visual language for the brand.

The seven baubles of the new collection feature little rituals, such as sharing wine and cheese, enjoying a morning coffee, or playing cards.

Artisan painter at the Tom Martin studio (Image credit: Courtesy of Tom Martin)

‘My love of baubles began with a family tradition,’ says Martin. ‘Every Christmas, my mum would buy my brother and me an inside-painted glass bauble, and over the years they became a treasured part of our celebrations. My parents always made Christmas feel incredibly magical, so those decorations held a particular significance.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tom Martin)

He continues, ‘Having studied art at school and always enjoyed painting, I eventually decided to turn the tradition on its head and design a bauble myself. I created the artwork and found an extraordinarily talented artist who could bring it to life using the intricate, centuries-old technique of painting in reverse, inside glass. The minimum quantity was 100 to justify her time, so I kept three, one each for my mother, my brother, and me, and sold the rest through a website I'd built myself.’

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What began as a small project swiftly took off. Martin notes that although clients include the world's leading hotels and retailers, the philosophy remains exactly as it was when he started: creating beautiful objects that become lasting mementos.

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(Image credit: Courtesy of Tom Martin)

But what makes for a good bauble? For Martin, it is one that feels personal. ‘The most treasured decorations are rarely just beautiful objects; they have a story behind them. Many of our customers choose our baubles to commemorate a particular moment, celebrate an occasion or simply reflect something they love,’ he explains. ‘Choosing a favourite is rather like choosing between children, particularly after so many years of designing them. However, I do enjoy a martini on a Friday evening, so I think our new martini bauble probably has to be my favourite from this year's collection!’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tom Martin)

For the other ‘pursuits’ that inform the collection, Martin didn’t have to look far. ‘Much of the Pursuits collection was inspired by my own friends and family. My brother-in-law is particularly fond of card games, we enjoy playing tennis, and I have friends who are passionate golfers. These are the little interests and rituals that make people who they are, and I thought there was something rather charming about celebrating them through Christmas decorations.

‘The idea was to create a collection that felt personal without necessarily being personalised,’ he adds. ‘Something you could give to a friend and they'd immediately recognise why you'd chosen it for them.’

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Martin says that much like decorating an interior, creating a beautiful tree is all about layering, contrast and depth. Lighting is key, and he also notes that when it comes to decorations, it is important to introduce a variation of sizes, shapes and hanging positions. ‘People often make the mistake of decorating only the outermost branches, but some of the most beautiful effects come from placing baubles deeper within the tree, where they catch the light and create a sense of dimension.’

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The baublier concludes, ‘It's incredibly rewarding to think that something we've created might become part of another family's Christmas for generations. Ultimately, I hope our baubles become treasured possessions, not simply because of how they're made, but because of what they come to represent.’

Discover all of Tom Martin's collections at tommartin.co.uk