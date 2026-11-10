Sketch’s new cocktail book shakes up mixology – try these recipes
‘The Glade Cocktail Book’ is a delicious ode to the craft of cocktail-making, fresh from the bar at London restaurant Sketch. Here’s a peek inside and two breakfast martini recipes to make
We are fast approaching the season to be merry, and Sketch, the Mayfair restaurant, is preparing for the festivities by launching its new cocktail book. The publication is an anticipatory nod to the restaurant’s 25th anniversary in 2027.
The Glade Cocktail Book
Sketch is known for its history of bold design, from its dining spaces to its pod loos. The Glade is the building’s forest-themed bar and has often undergone transformations and artistic interventions, whether reimagined as the Hundred Acre Wood to celebrate 100 years of Winnie-the-Pooh, or used to host a Jane Austen-inspired floral display.
Now, the cocktails that define the dining area are now charted in The Glade Cocktail Book. Striving to be more than a recipe book (although it’s that too), it explains the journey and philosophy behind cocktail creations. In total, it features 106 cocktails, from classics to reinterpretations and alcohol-free suggestions.
The monograph is divided into themes: Roots, Alchemy, and Essence. At the front of the book, readers will find drinks in their traditional form before flipping forward to the bar’s signature concoctions. With illustrations decorating each page, the book also offers advice on presentation, from garnishing to glassware, noting that every detail matters when crafting delicious moments.
The book is authored by Sketch founder and restaurateur Mourad Mazouz, who reflects on the establishment’s 25 years: ‘I never imagined writing a book. As someone who is dyslexic, it felt impossible. But Sketch has always been about proving that impossible things can become reality. This book isn’t simply a catalogue of cocktails; it’s the story of 25 years of creativity, distilled into a journey of ideas, experimentation and imagination. I hope it inspires people to create their own stories, celebrate both successes and failures, and most importantly, enjoy the process.’
Shake things up with Sketch’s breakfast martinis
Roots
50ml Gin D’Azur Mediterranean gin
1 barspoon fine-cut orange marmalade
15ml triple sec
15ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
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Glass: Coupette Ice: None Garnish: Orange peel, or none
Pour the gin into a mixing glass and stir in the marmalade until fully dissolved. Fill a shaker with ice and add the marmalade-gin mixture and the remaining ingredients. Shake vigorously, then fine-strain into a coupette glass. Garnish with an orange coin or peel, or serve ungarnished.
Essence (alcohol-free)
50ml Tanqueray Alcohol-free 0.0 gin
1 barspoon fine-cut bitter
orange marmalade
15ml Lyre’s Italian Orange
15ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
Glass: Martini Ice: None Garnish: Orange coin or peel, or none
Pour the alcohol-free gin into a mixing glass and stir in the marmalade until fully dissolved. Fill a shaker with ice and add the marmalade-gin mixture and the remaining ingredients. Shake vigorously, then fine-strain into a Martini glass. Garnish with an orange coin or peel, or serve ungarnished.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.