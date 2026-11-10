We are fast approaching the season to be merry, and Sketch, the Mayfair restaurant, is preparing for the festivities by launching its new cocktail book. The publication is an anticipatory nod to the restaurant’s 25th anniversary in 2027.

The Glade Cocktail Book

Jon Croft Editions Sketch - the Glade Cocktail Book £35 SHOP NOW

Sketch is known for its history of bold design, from its dining spaces to its pod loos. The Glade is the building’s forest-themed bar and has often undergone transformations and artistic interventions, whether reimagined as the Hundred Acre Wood to celebrate 100 years of Winnie-the-Pooh, or used to host a Jane Austen-inspired floral display.

Singapore Sling and Tropical Mai Tai (Image credit: Courtesy of Sketch)

Now, the cocktails that define the dining area are now charted in The Glade Cocktail Book. Striving to be more than a recipe book (although it’s that too), it explains the journey and philosophy behind cocktail creations. In total, it features 106 cocktails, from classics to reinterpretations and alcohol-free suggestions.

Golden Cadillac (Image credit: Courtesy of Sketch)

The monograph is divided into themes: Roots, Alchemy, and Essence. At the front of the book, readers will find drinks in their traditional form before flipping forward to the bar’s signature concoctions. With illustrations decorating each page, the book also offers advice on presentation, from garnishing to glassware, noting that every detail matters when crafting delicious moments.

Rhum Punch (Image credit: Courtesy of Sketch)

The book is authored by Sketch founder and restaurateur Mourad Mazouz, who reflects on the establishment’s 25 years: ‘I never imagined writing a book. As someone who is dyslexic, it felt impossible. But Sketch has always been about proving that impossible things can become reality. This book isn’t simply a catalogue of cocktails; it’s the story of 25 years of creativity, distilled into a journey of ideas, experimentation and imagination. I hope it inspires people to create their own stories, celebrate both successes and failures, and most importantly, enjoy the process.’

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Shake things up with Sketch’s breakfast martinis

Left to right, Essence, Alchemy, Roots (Image credit: Courtesy of sketch)

Roots

50ml Gin D’Azur Mediterranean gin

1 barspoon fine-cut orange marmalade

15ml triple sec

15ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

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Glass: Coupette Ice: None Garnish: Orange peel, or none

Pour the gin into a mixing glass and stir in the marmalade until fully dissolved. Fill a shaker with ice and add the marmalade-gin mixture and the remaining ingredients. Shake vigorously, then fine-strain into a coupette glass. Garnish with an orange coin or peel, or serve ungarnished.

Essence (alcohol-free)

50ml Tanqueray Alcohol-free 0.0 gin

1 barspoon fine-cut bitter

orange marmalade

15ml Lyre’s Italian Orange

15ml freshly squeezed lemon juice



Glass: Martini Ice: None Garnish: Orange coin or peel, or none



Pour the alcohol-free gin into a mixing glass and stir in the marmalade until fully dissolved. Fill a shaker with ice and add the marmalade-gin mixture and the remaining ingredients. Shake vigorously, then fine-strain into a Martini glass. Garnish with an orange coin or peel, or serve ungarnished.