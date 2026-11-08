For art royalty Iwan and Manuela Wirth – who founded art gallery Hauser & Wirth in 1992 alongside Ursula Hauser – food is a rich and important part of a life defined by a shared cultural conversation. Now, a cookbook which originally began as a birthday gift to Iwan from Manuela, inspires a project which unites over 200 recipes, the cornerstone of their life together.

Hauser & Wirth Publishers A Cookbook for Iwan: From Studio to Stove £60 £42.23 SHOP NOW

Manuela invited an artistic network of artists, curators, extended family, museum directors and collectors to contribute recipes to the book, and received an enthusiastic response – from Don McCullin’s mushroom risotto, Louise Bourgeois’ cucumber salad and Cindy Sherman’s garlic and bread soup, to William Kentridge’s pear and cardamom margarita and family recipes from Annie Leibovitz and Lorna Simpson.

From practical recipes to hearty breakfasts, to conceptual takes and cocktails, it’s all here. Get a head start with these recipes from Cindy Sherman, Frank Bowling and Lorna Simpson.

(Image credit: Hauser & Wirth)

Cindy Sherman’s Portuguese garlic and bread soup

I had this in a restaurant somewhere in Portugal around 1998 and tried to replicate when I came home because of how simple and basic it seemed and was absolutely delicious.

Make a paste of a clove of garlic by mashing it with a little salt.

Spread it on some good, crunchy stale bread and put in a bowl.

Put a poached egg on top and cover with hot chicken broth.

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Sprinkle with cilantro.

Eat.

(Image credit: Hauser & Wirth)

Frank Bowling’s Oxtail Stew in Beer with Cook Up Rice

I must have learned about oxtail stew and cook up rice from my mother when I was growing up in British Guyana and while I can’t say that this is a faithful Guyanese recipe, having oxtail in the slow cookpot and rice in a cast iron skillet was an ever-present accompaniment to my life in the studio in London and New York.

It’s this simple: I’d get some chopped-up oxtail from Brixon Market and put it into the slow cookpot with whatever vegetablesI had to hand– maybe carrot, onions, maybe okra or bitter melon and Scotch Bonnet peppers together with most of a bottle of London Pride bitter beer. Then leave it to cook over night until the oxtail fell off the bone. I’d serve the oxtail stew with basmati rice, first steamed gently in a small pan then fried in heavy cast-iron skillet with back bacon and cabbage cut up very small.

Frank Bowling’s Champagne Cocktail

While I always like a tot of Lagavulin, for my daily tipple in recent years, I’ve settled for a champagne cocktail which goes like this:

Two thirds of a glass of champagne

A tot of decent brandy

A good splash of Perrier water

A dash ofAngostura Bitters

Six slices of aloe vera as a bitter garnish

(Image credit: Hauser & Wirth)

Lorna Simpson’s Jambalaya

1/2 c. rice

1 slice ham

2 onions

1 Tbsp. butter or shortening

2 sprigs parsley

2 tsp. cloves

1/2 Tbsp. chili powder salt, pepper and cayenne pepper according to taste

1 lb. fresh pork

1 dozen pork sausages (links)

2 cloves garlic

2 bay leaves

1 tsp. thyme

3 c. beef broth or hot water-beef broth is tastier than hot water

Cut pork very fine, lean and fat into pieces about an inch square. Chop onions very fine. Mince the garlic and herbs. Put tablespoon of butter in saucepan; add onions and pork, let them brown slowly. Stir frequently, and let them continue to brown slightly, then add the ham chopped very fine, and the garlic-then add the herbs, thyme, bay leaves, parsley and cloves. Let this all brown about 5 minutes longer, then add the pork sausages cut apas and cook another 5 minutes. Then add the 3 quarts of broth or water. Let cook for 10 minutes and when it comes to a boil add the washed rice. Then add to this 1/2 tablespoon chili pepper, salt and cayenne. Let it boil 1 1/2 hours longer, adding small amount of boiling water, if necessary or until rice is tender.

Please serve this dish hot!

A Cookbook for Ivan by Hauser & Wirth