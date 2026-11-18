Few buildings have left a stronger mark on their era than the Lloyds Building. Commissioned by Lloyds of London as its main home in the heart of the British capital, the high-rise was completed in 1986 to a revolutionary design by Richard Rogers Partnership. Now, RSHP (the firm's current evolution, following Rogers' death in 2021) is celebrating the landmark High Tech architecture project's 40th anniversary.

(Image credit: Paul Raftery)

Tour The Lloyds Building on its 40th anniversary

The Lloyds Building spans 14 storeys, built as three towers. Each has its own service hub, proudly and openly visible as part of the studio's approach to openness and honesty of materials and finding beauty in the technology of construction. These volumes surround a central 60m-high, naturally lit atrium.

The structure's glistening metallic and glass surfaces neatly symbolised the future and became a symbol of architecture of its time – encapsulating optimism in the 1980s.

(Image credit: Paul Raftery)

(Image credit: John McElgunn / RSHP)

The open nature of the design was more than an aesthetic move. The client wanted a building that would last, so the architects made sure to incorporate a high level of flexibility in the architecture and construction technology. Elements that would normally be tucked away before cladding or non-supporting walls are here visible so they can be easily accessed and replaced or moved if needed.

The architects explain: 'The concept is of ‘Served and Servant’ spaces , in which servant zones such as stairs, lifts, bathrooms and mechanical services stand freely in concentrated towers outside the mass of the building, creating a highly expressive and legible structure and lending an immediate sense of order and hierarchy. The servant spaces also make optimum use of the irregular site and offer a system in which the building can be changed to respond to needs over time within a controlled framework. Broadly allocated zones, defined by movement and levels, mean that areas can adapt without disrupting business.'

(Image credit: Richard Bryant / arcaidimages.com)

(Image credit: Richard Bryant / arcaidimages.com)

Lloyds of London was the youngest building ever to receive a Grade I listing. This was awarded a mere 25 years after completion. It was described by Historic England at the time as ‘one of the key buildings of the modern epoch’.

(Image credit: Richard Bryant / arcaidimages.com)

(Image credit: Richard Bryant / arcaidimages.com)

(Image credit: Richard Bryant / arcaidimages.com)

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