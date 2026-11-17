Dominating its northern landscape, the Hanasaari power plant has been awaiting a new chapter in its life since it was decommissioned in 2023. The industrial building, imposing and elegant, is situated on Finland's Espoo island, on the outskirts of Helsinki. Things have been on hold – until now, that is, as the City of Helsinki has just launched an international competition for the redevelopment of the waterfront around Hanasaari, and its fortunes are about to change.

(Image credit: Image courtesy of City of Helsinki; Image credit: Tuomas Uusheimo)

Discover the historic Hanasaari power plant

The original power plant building was erected in the post-war period between 1974 and 1976 to a design by architect Timo Penttilä. It is now an iconic complex, defining its context with its geometric, modernist volumes. The building's volumes are a mix of concrete and brick, creating a blend of utilitarian architecture and tactile composition against the backdrop of water, city and greenery.

(Image credit: Image courtesy of City of Helsinki; Image credit Paavo Jantunen)

(Image credit: Image courtesy of City of Helsinki; Image credit Paavo Jantunen)

It forms an important part of a wider 16-hectare site in this ambitious regeneration project, which aims to transform the area into a vibrant, mixed-use urban space. This will include not only the revitalised and reused power plant but also the nearby port and the wider neighbourhood.

(Image credit: Image courtesy of City of Helsinki; Image credit: Tuomas Uusheimo)

'The launch of this idea and implementation competition marks the next step in shaping ​ the future of Hanasaari,' says ​City of Helsinki’s Mayor Daniel Sazonov. 'I am excited to see the bold, innovative ideas and inspiring proposals that will emerge for this unique waterfront area, an exceptional site in a prime location in Helsinki. I wish all participants the very best of success and creativity in this exciting competition!'

(Image credit: Image courtesy of City of Helsinki; Image credit: Brahmma Wijaya)

The competition is open to multidisciplinary consortia from Finland and abroad. The winning team is expected to be announced in spring 2029, with construction targeted to begin in 2031

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