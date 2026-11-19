At the beginning of each year, the Amsterdam-based knitwear label Extreme Cashmere – known for its hyper-colourful all-cashmere wardrobe – sets a word of intention, which creative director Wies Verhoofstad says acts as a ‘red thread’ through the stories they tell over the next 12 months.

This year, it was ‘family’ – one that feels particularly apt for the label, which was founded in 2016 by Saskia Dijkstra after she’d worked for over two decades in cashmere sourcing and production (Extreme Cashmere began with the search for the perfect sweater; the result was the roomy, round-neck ‘Crew Hop’, which is still on offer today).

Inside Extreme Cashmere’s new magazine

(Image credit: Extreme Cashmere)

After all, the label is run from an Amsterdam townhouse where the entire staff still gathers around a single table each day for lunch, while its events – which have taken place around the world – are defined by a convivial atmosphere, the feel more akin to a house party than a typical fashion happening. The brand will often ship its own china and tablecloths, with members of the team home-cooking for guests (as such, these events often happen in unique private homes or apartments).

‘Maybe Extreme isn’t family to us, but somehow it very much feels like home,’ Verhoofstad tells Wallpaper* on the publication of its new annual Extreme Cashmere printed magazine, which also takes ‘family’ as its central theme (a previous iteration was called ‘Every Body and Everybody’, quietly released in the brand’s stores). ‘Last year, we focused on the individual [contributors], this year we wanted to look more at the dynamics between family members – whether chosen or given. Extreme Cashmere is a brand that offers comfort and feels honest and relatable, much like families do.’

But the theme of family, which is mulled over in the magazine by contributors including Reeme Idris, Alexis Cheung, Alice Gregory, Nathalie Stiphout, Diallo Simon-Ponte, Bleak Fabulous, Emilia Petrarca, Orlando B and more, also feels fitting for what has always been the brand’s multi-generational approach, where Dijkstra imagines an Extreme Cashmere sweater being passed through generations of a family.

(Image credit: Extreme Cashmere)

‘It’s a big compliment that younger people are loving to wear the brand,’ Dijkstra told Wallpaper* in 2022 when we visited Extreme Cashmere’s then-recently inaugurated head office. ‘To persuade women in their sixties [to wear cashmere] is easy, but to make young people feel cool – it’s not. To have just one brand, and to dress everybody, it’s good.’

‘We like the idea of our sweaters becoming family heirlooms,’ says Verhoofstad. ‘People from different generations, with different bodies and from different places around the world, can all feel and look good in Extreme. By working with the theme of family, we get to bring all of this together in one image.’

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The magazine itself, which will be distributed in Extreme Cashmere’s stores in New York, Amsterdam and Shanghai, as well as selected retailers, is designed to feel like ‘a family album’, a purposely frenetic stream of images and text, which offers an oftentimes obscure – but metaphorically pertinent – take on the theme.

(Image credit: Extreme Cashmere)

Idris, for example, evokes E414 Gum Arabic – a food additive derived from a thorn tree to bind mixtures – to explore her Irish-Sudanese heritage (Sudan is the leading exporter of Gum Arabic to the world). Elsewhere, Extreme Cashmere chef Nathalie Stiphout offers recipes for roasted tomato salad with burrata and green pepper coconut soup with jalapeños (favourites for the 1pm lunch in the office), and Diallo Simon-Ponte writes a letter to his late grandmother.

‘We started with the idea of a family album: a slightly messy and personal document, often made to be shared with those closest to us,’ says Verhoofstad. ‘From this starting point, we approached the design with one simple principle: letting the images speak and lead the way.’

Indeed, pages are filled with numerous images of family in various forms, clad – naturally – in Extreme Cashmere. Though this is far from a glossy campaign book: for one shoot, Verhoofstad drove around New York with photographer Dan McMahon in a van with the latest collection in the back, photographing those who caught their attention along the way.

(Image credit: Extreme Cashmere)

‘We’re often working with people who aren’t professional models, [which means] that we get to capture these really endearing, tender and sweet moments,’ Verhoofstad says. ‘People are often quite surprised when we ask them to model for us, and sometimes they feel a little shy at first. But after a while, they warm up and usually become more confident. I also think our sweaters help with that. They have a way of making people feel comfortable and confident.

‘Because the whole process is so human, we often end up being invited to stay for lunch or tea at someone's house after we’ve finished shooting. We hear so many personal stories and get to see places we probably wouldn't otherwise have experienced,’ she continues. ‘I think those are some of the nicest parts of what we do.’

On her part, Dijkstra – who has recently celebrated the openings of stores in New York and Shanghai – says that this edition captures the familial spirit at the heart of Extreme Cashmere, which she founded on the principle of creating knitwear for ‘everybody and every body’. ‘I just loved reading the stories about family,’ she tells Wallpaper*. ‘They touched me.’

(Image credit: Extreme Cashmere)

The Extreme Cashmere magazine is available at Extreme Cashmere stores in Amsterdam, New York and Shanghai, as well as Milan’s Reading Room (from 20 November, for one week), Shanghai’s fRUITSHOP and Paper Moon (from 20 November, for one week), Seoul’s Separate Spaces (20-22 November), New York’s Casa NYC (20-22 November), and London’s MagCulture (20-22 November).

extreme-cashmere.com