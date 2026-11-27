The Brit Awards 2027 will take place at Manchester's Co-Op Live on 27 February, and British artist Rachel Whiteread has revealed her design for the trophy.

A pioneering artist whose work sheds light on the objects that recur in our daily lives, Whiteread's work is based on familiar forms, repetition and memory. Casting everyday objects and architectural elements in a range of materials including plaster, concrete, resin, rubber and metal, she brings to the fore what is often unseen.

With her Brit trophy design, Whiteread joins a roster of celebrated creatives who have shaped the awards over the years, including Yinka Ilori, Es Devlin , Zaha Hadid and Tracey Emin.

Brit Awards 2027: trophy by Rachel Whiteread

(Image credit: JM Enternational)

Every year, the trophy features a novel interpretation of a stylised Britannia statue, and Whiteread's vision included 'exposing the interior of the statue, as an artist would do with their music,' she explains.

In her design for the trophy, the chrome surface is interrupted by the black holes, the hole being a recurring motif across the artist's oeuvre, as she has used it as a device to explore negative space in photography and sculpture. In 2014, she was invited to leave her mark on the London Tube map, and took a similar approach where the holes formed part of a trompe l'oeil layer that revealed the map below.

(Image credit: JM Enternational)

Whiteread was the first woman to be awarded the Turner Prize, 1993, and again in 1997 she became the first woman to represent Britain at the Venice Biennale. Her body of work includes some major public commissions including the Holocaust Memorial / Nameless Library in Vienna, a reinforced-concrete bunker that commemorates the 65,000 Austrian Jews murdered in the Holocaust, and a permanent concrete cast of a Nissen hut in Dalby Forest, commissioned on the centenary of the First World War and honouring the labourers and prisoners of war who lived and worked in the forest.

(Image credit: JM Enternational)

Art and culture are under very real threat, so I was grateful to be able to take a tangible role in highlighting the importance of safeguarding creativity through the design of this year’s trophy and standing together as artists – whether from music or the visual arts Rachel Whiteread

'Art and culture are under very real threat, so I was grateful to be able to take a tangible role in highlighting the importance of safeguarding creativity through the design of this year’s trophy and standing together as artists – whether from music or the visual arts,' she said.

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'I accepted the invitation to design next year’s Brit Award trophy, as I saw this as a natural extension of my work – to continue to celebrate and recognise British art and creativity, and to have an opportunity to apply my own perspective within such an iconic British cultural institution,' she added.

brits.co.uk