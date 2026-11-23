With ‘The Burberry Trench: Crafting an Icon’ exhibition still running in the V&A’s Prince Consort Gallery – part of the British heritage house’s 170th anniversary celebrations – it feels fitting that the V&A drafted Burberry creative director Daniel Lee to conceive this year’s Christmas Tree for the 172-year-old London institution.

For the project, Lee has teamed up with Ann Carrington, a British, Margate-based artist known for her intricate sculptures which use found and discarded objects in their construction. From bunches of metal flowers to riffs on classical statuary, her materials include tin cans, strings of pearls, and forks, spoons and knives (though often the original objects are entirely inconspicuous in the final work).

‘I merge materials with form to tell a story through familiar objects,’ Carrington, who is a graduate of the Royal College of Art and has works in the permanent V&A collection, has previously said. ‘All objects have cultural meaning, and I like to explore that.’

For the Burberry V&A tree, Lee drafted Carrington to create a 16ft-foot sculpture whereby everyday objects are transformed into the tree’s decorations – from rosettes to ribbons. Among them money boxes, plates, silver trays and horses' brasses, with several objects – perhaps most pertinently, the biscuit tin – having a relevance to the traditional British Christmas festivities.

Constructed in the grand entrance hall of the V&A, the sculpture also sees ribbons wrap around ‘invisible presents’: ‘in steel, a throwaway party bow becomes something to keep,’ says the artist.

(Image credit: Burberry)

‘I’ve always liked the idea of finding beauty in everyday things, particularly when they’re made by hand,’ Lee tells Wallpaper*. ‘Ann Carrington is a master of her craft. She takes familiar objects and turns them into something completely different. Together, we wanted to create something that brought Burberry’s heritage and spirit of playfulness into the V&A, a place that celebrates creativity and craftsmanship. It’s one of my favourite places to go for inspiration.’

Indeed, ‘The Burberry Trench: Crafting an Icon’ – which charts the history of the house’s most memorable garment from its origins on the battlefield to iterations by contemporary creative directors including Lee, Christopher Bailey and Riccardo Tisci – continues across the festive season and into the new year (the exhibition closes on January 3, 2027).

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‘The trench coat is the foundation of Burberry; it's a symbol of resilience, innovation and personal style,' Lee previously told Wallpaper*, when we captured eight defining Burberry trenches from the house’s archive in our May 2026 Design Issue. ‘It's enduring – it's become an essential part of British culture.’

‘We are delighted to bring this festive installation to V&A South Kensington in collaboration with Daniel Lee and Ann Carrington,’ adds Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A. ‘Through her imaginative approach to transforming everyday objects into extraordinary works of art, Ann invites us to look at familiar materials in new and unexpected ways.’

The Burberry Trench: Crafting an Icon’, a free display in the museum’s Prince Consort Gallery, runs until 3 January 2027.

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