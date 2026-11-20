The MOP Foundation in A Coruña, Spain, is fast becoming a ‘Hall of Fame’ for contemporary photographers – particularly those whose work is synonymous with fashion. Since its opening in 2022 in the Galician city, it has hosted retrospectives of the work of Peter Lindbergh, Steven Meisel, Helmut Newton, Irving Penn, David Bailey, Paolo Roversi and, most recently, Annie Liebowitz. Many of these have also been world firsts: ‘Steven Meisel: 1993 A Year in Photographs’, for example, marked the first major exhibition of the American photographer’s work, while ‘Annie Leibovitz: Wonderland’, was her first extensive retrospective, encompassing not only her fashion photography and portraiture, but also her early documentary work for Rolling Stone.

‘The Hamster Becomes The Problem’ by David Sims at The MOP Foundation

(Image credit: Courtesy of The MOP Foundation)

The reason for these blockbuster exhibitions ending up in A Coruña – a city not often associated with either fashion or photography – is the foundations’s namesake, Marta Ortega Pérez. Born in Vigo, around 80 miles south of A Coruña, Ortega Pérez is the daughter of Amancio Ortega, founder of Inditex – the parent company of Zara – which is based in Arteixo, just outside of A Coruña’s city centre. Opening the foundation in 2022, Ortega Pérez runs it alongside her role as non-executive chairwoman of Inditex, helping forge Zara as a major fashion player through her relationships with photographers, designers and other cultural luminaries (during her time in the role, Zara has undertaken collaborations with the likes of John Galliano, Luca Guadagnino and Bad Bunny, among several others).

(Image credit: Courtesy of The MOP Foundation)

The latest to be inducted into the MOP photographic canon is British photographer David Sims, who this week opens a major retrospective at the A Coruña gallery, titled ‘The Hamster Becomes The Problem’. Born in Sheffield in 1966, Sims – who began shooting for magazines like i-D in the mid-1980s, having worked as an assistant for Robert Erdmann and Norman Watson – would rise to prominence in the 1990s, shooting Kate Moss for Calvin Klein in a series of stripped-back, black-and-white images that would help define the era’s shift away from the gaudier excesses of the 1980s (later, he would shoot memorable campaigns for Yohji Yamamoto and Helmut Lang). This impromptu aesthetic continues to define Sims’ work, more than three decades on, though his later output has had a more experimental approach to movement, character and form, often rooted in subculture.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The MOP Foundation)

Ortega Pérez calls Sims a ‘remarkable visual storyteller’, and asserts that this is not a typical retrospective – rather, ‘a rare opportunity to experience the work from David’s own perspective’ (the exhibition will encompass ‘fashion and documentary, intimacy and character’, says the foundation). ‘[He] has always understood that photography is about far more than images alone,’ she says. ‘Over the course of his career, his images have brought together the people, attitudes and cultural movements that have defined successive generations, creating a body of work that remains as influential today as when it first appeared. At the heart of David’s practice is a deep engagement with youth culture – its energy, vulnerability, creativity and capacity for change. Few photographers have observed these shifts with such sensitivity or understood so instinctively how they shape the way we see ourselves and our own cultural environments.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of The MOP Foundation)

The exhibition itself, which was curated by Charlotte Cotton, unfolds across a series of rooms that move between those that recall a traditional art gallery, and others with a more anonymous, liminal feel, illuminated with strip lighting embedded into the space’s ceiling. Punctuated with moments of sculpture (custom seating; piles of stuffing; wheeling display cases) and film, it is Sims’ images that provide the exhibition’s visual journey: notable works on show include ‘Martin on Blue’ (1994), which originally appeared as part of a Helmut Lang campaign, Malgosia Bela for Jil Sander in 1999, alongside images for magazines including The Face and Self Service. Works are grouped by Cotton instinctively, rather than chronologically or through any strict thematics, with Sims’ only brief being ‘just don’t put any dresses in’, as he told Business of Fashion.

‘The Hamster Becomes the Problem’ runs from 21 November 2026 to 1 May 2027 at The MOP Foundation, Muelle de Batería. Avenida de Jardines de Méndez Núñez, 15003, A Coruña. Free entry.

themopfoundation.org

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