A Comme des Garçons exhibition is beautifully chaotic at Dover Street Market

Since its inauguration in 1988, SIX by Comme des Garçons is an image-led publication that explores architecture, design and film – with very few of its pages featuring clothes from the brand. This year, coinciding with Frieze London 2026, Dover Street Market presents the new issue, with a ground-floor installation and window display, by Comme des Garçons’ founder, Rei Kawakubo.

(Image credit: Courtesy Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market)

The new issue is celebrated with a 3D representation of the publication. Dickon Bowden, Global Vice President at Dover Street Market, explains, ‘SIX has always represented something very special within the world of Comme des Garçons. It was never simply a magazine, but an expression of Rei Kawakubo’s extraordinary creative vision, bringing together fashion, photography, art and culture in a way that felt completely free from convention.

(Image credit: Courtesy Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market)

Almost forty years later, that spirit feels as relevant as ever. There is something wonderful about revisiting this incredible body of work and introducing it to a new generation, particularly in a physical form that allows people to experience the imagery in an entirely different way.’

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(Image credit: Courtesy Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market)

SIX refers to the sixth sense. There have been eight issues so far, and it's included work by Robert Frank, André Kertész, Peter Lindbergh, Gilbert & George, Eileen Gray, and Jean Cocteau, to name a few. The new edition brings together elements from past issues, with photography that feels incredibly contemporary.

(Image credit: Courtesy Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market)

The timeless imagery was integral to the publication, as Bowden notes, ‘There is a sense of freedom and experimentation that remains incredibly powerful today. Rather than looking at the archive purely through a historical lens, this installation allows the imagery to exist in a new context. The juxtaposition of different images creates unexpected connections and gives them a new energy.’

(Image credit: Courtesy Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market)

At Dover Street Market, which was co-founded by Kawakubo in 2004, the new SIX installation challenges viewers to look for elements of the unexpected. Available to view in-store for one month, the installation also features an accompanying collection of 12 T-shirt styles will also be available at Dover Street Market in London, priced at £95.00 each.

(Image credit: Courtesy Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market)

Bowden concludes, ‘I hope people feel a sense of discovery and curiosity. The installation transforms something traditionally experienced on the printed page into a three-dimensional environment. There is something very exciting about encountering these extraordinary images at a different scale and in a completely different setting, allowing people to explore and discover unexpected details in their own way.

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(Image credit: Courtesy Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market)

For me, this captures the spirit of Dover Street Market and our philosophy of “beautiful chaos” – bringing together different creative worlds, encouraging exploration and creating something unexpected. It is about allowing people to discover things for themselves, rather than telling them what to see or think.’

SIX by Comme des Garçons is at Dover Street Market, 18–22 Haymarket, London SW1Y 4DG . Discover the collection of T-shirts here: shop.doverstreetmarket.com