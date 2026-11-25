Existing in that narrow window between virtual and real, Spine is a digital music browser that replicates the feeling of flicking through a rack of CDs. Designed by Spine with consultancy Aetha Design (responsible for the recent YAPA phone), the 28-inch device is designed to be fixed on the wall or sat atop a shelf.

A touch screen allows you to flick between rendered jewel-case spines, then tap to explore the album art and play the music. This modern take on the jukebox is a shoo-in for spaces like upscale bars and hotel rooms. The larger your collection, the more onerous it might become – use it to keep a modest collection of all-time favourites on hand.

SpineMusic.com, @SpineMusicUK, Kickstarter.com