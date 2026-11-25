Wallpaper* technology editor Jonathan Bell sources giftable audio gadgets and high-fidelity toys
From old-school formats to cutting-edge wireless tech, we’ve assembled a collection of giftable audio equipment for the music lover in your life
Music lovers can rejoice with this collection of nine new and notable pieces of audio tech, from multifunctional headphones to boldly coloured gear.
Read on for our technology editor’s gift guide for the audio lover.
If you’re looking for a way to get someone hooked on the joy of CDs, one of the new breed of portable players should do the trick. We recommend Gadhouse’s eclectically named Eric CD Player as a good starter system. Ultra-compact, it includes both twin headphone jacks and Bluetooth connectivity as well as an FM radio. Gadhouse is leaning into the noughties charm with an old-school website to showcase Eric’s charms.
You can step even further back in time with the same brand’s Miko cassette player, a Walkman-aping pocket device that runs off a couple of AA batteries for authentic old-school charm (a USB-C socket is also on board for desktop use). A wired headphone socket is paired with Bluetooth and there’s even the ability to record, just like the good old days.
Existing in that narrow window between virtual and real, Spine is a digital music browser that replicates the feeling of flicking through a rack of CDs. Designed by Spine with consultancy Aetha Design (responsible for the recent YAPA phone), the 28-inch device is designed to be fixed on the wall or sat atop a shelf.
A touch screen allows you to flick between rendered jewel-case spines, then tap to explore the album art and play the music. This modern take on the jukebox is a shoo-in for spaces like upscale bars and hotel rooms. The larger your collection, the more onerous it might become – use it to keep a modest collection of all-time favourites on hand.
Tinyl claims its Play Pro record player was inspired by the bold colours and forms of Memphis but we can also see the influence of Dutch De Stijl and good old Fisher Price. The onboard speakers might be a little toy-like, but the inclusion of an Audio-Technica cartridge and Bluetooth streaming aids audio quality. Now all you need is some coloured vinyl.
We’ve already raved about the compact Speaker S and Speaker M from CMF and reckon the carton-shaped Bluetooth speakers are the ideal size to slip into a stocking. Featuring a tasteful but leftfield choice of palette and forms that – one of CMF’s signatures – these are speakers you’ll be happy to leave out on the side.
Danish audio brand Enkl Sound likes to play up the Scandi minimal angle. The company brings the receipts with the wedge-shaped ES2, a Bluetooth speaker with a distinctive look and 24 hours of battery life. Two can be paired for stereo sound, and the ES2 is available in black, white, grey and green.
More audio chromatism, this time courtesy of Philips, which is continuing its archive mining (seen earlier this year with the Roller radio) with these Moving Sound earbuds, resplendent in ‘sporting’ yellow.
AlphaTheta’s new HDJ-F5 over-ear wireless headphones are aimed primarily at DJs, thanks to their ultra-low-latency wireless tech (AT’s own SonicLink system). However, the black and white cans are designed for long periods of use, with lightness and enhance cushions, as well as having Bluetooth for everyday listening. The F5s are joined by the HDJ-C5 units that include a wired connection if that’s what you prefer.
For a multifunctional take on over-ear headphones, look no further than TDM’s new Neo. Billed as the first ever dual use headphones that also double up as a speaker, Neo crams in four drivers, a long-life battery and a special twist mechanism into a pair of headphones that looks only marginally more chunky than other over-ear models.
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Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.