The British designer Dame Anya Hindmarch is known for a sense of whimsy and play: a handbag might be adorned with a pair of ‘googly’ eyes or shaped like a crumpled crisp packet, while in summer her London store stocks a line-up of unconventional ice cream flavours inspired by a British pantry for sampling – from the relatively rational (Hobnob biscuit; Rowse’s honey; Bird’s custard powder) to the more weird and wonderful (Bisto gravy; Sriracha sauce; Jacob’s Twiglets). ‘It’s always fun to include a few flavours that won’t be universally loved,’ Hindmarch told Wallpaper* when ‘The Ice Cream Project’ opened (for the brave, there was a blind tasting of all 15 flavours).

It makes Hindmarch, who launched her eponymous label in 1987 and has had various hit accessories since (memorably, a tote adorned ‘I’m NOT A Plastic Bag’), an apt choice to design this year’s annual Claridge’s Christmas tree. After all, the London institution – despite having been in operation for 170 years – favours an unconventional approach when it comes to the festive tradition. Primarily drafting creativity from the world of fashion, previous ‘trees’ have included piles of monogrammed trunks (Louis Vuitton), a holographic ‘snow globe’ (Kim Jones), and a shimmering Christmas tree turned entirely upside down (Karl Lagerfeld). Other past participants include Sir Paul Smith, Burberry’s Christopher Bailey, John Galliano (then creative director of Dior), and the late Alber Elbaz, among others.

At Claridge’s, Anya Hundmarch reveals her ‘Santa’s treehouse’

(Image credit: Claridge’s)

‘The Claridge’s Christmas tree is a career moment for me, a dream commission and a real honour,’ Hindmarch tells Wallpaper* as her vision for the tree is revealed in the hotel’s lobby this morning (25 November 2026). ‘[It’s] always been special to me. I celebrated my 21st birthday here – all those years ago – and, for my family, it has long been a place for special celebrations. There is something about crossing that marble entrance, that sweeping staircase, those deco doors.’

Of the tree’s design, Hindmarch says that she ‘started with the idea of creating magic’, settling on the theme of a ‘Santa’s treehouse’ that is nestled in a copse of Christmas trees (viewers can peer inside). ‘I immediately had the vision of a treehouse, which is Father’s Christmas’ little escape when he needs a moment off and some peace and quiet to allow him to go through all the letters he receives,’ she continues. ‘To be able to bring that vision to life, in this iconic lobby, is a complete pinch-me moment.’

(Image credit: Claridge’s)

As with much of her work, which often riffs on classic packaging, the tree is filled with playful details that are taken in only on a closer look. ‘There are so many special [things] – Father Christmas’ case is embossed with his initials, FC, and holds some of the very special letters from all around the world that he receives at this time of year,’ she says. ‘There is [also] family and travel memorabilia pinned to the walls; the wood-burning stove is drying his boxer shorts; [and] his beloved record player is playing his favourite music and the CB radio is tuned in for those essential weather updates.’

The unveiling of the Claridge’s Christmas tree each year is often considered the official start of the festive season in London, though, as some commentators have observed, celebrations are starting earlier than ever (in fact, Burberry’s tree for the V&A – a collaboration with artist Ann Carrington – pipped the Claridge’s tree by just a couple of days). On her part, Hindmarch is one for embracing the festive spirit. ‘Christmas is my favourite time of year and gives licence to play, even in somewhere as iconic as Claridge’s – I hope it is somewhere that people can experience the real joy of Christmas,’ she says. ‘Creativity and fun are at the heart of what we love to do, through all our collections and our little retail village. This is a project that hopefully brings some of that to Claridge’s.’

The Claridge’s Christmas Treehouse 2026, by Anya Hindmarch, is on view until 4 January 2027.

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