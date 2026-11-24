This monumental, almost temple-like Brazilian house by mf+arquitetos offers just the slightest glimpse of its rich interior life to the passer-by. Consisting of two rectangular structures within a square compound, flanked by a pool and a parking garage, the Block House saves its rich materiality for the interiors, presenting a street façade of unrelenting stone, alongside a simple but finely detailed concrete parking shelter.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) The front door is flanked by the living areas to the left and the bedrooms to the right (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) Looking back at the entrance porch between the two structures Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Step inside this new, monolithic Brazilian house

The house is broken down into concrete, stone and wood. From the entrance door, one turns left into the stone clad living spaces or right past the concrete framed garage to a timber-clad bedroom complex. The latter houses three en-suite rooms and a principal suite. All have walls that open up to the enclosed garden, with the principal suite featuring two entire walls of glass and timber lattice screens that fold back to open it up to the rear garden.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) A lattice screen conceals the principal bedroom (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) Inside the principal bedroom (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) Inside the principal bedroom (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) The principal bedroom with open screens Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

The bedrooms are entirely clad in timber, with walls, floors and ceiling creating a cocoon-like ambience around the rooms and the long circulation corridor with floor-level uplighters to create a different light texture to the bedrooms. The lattice screens are another textural intervention, used internally and externally to create a sense of continuity flowing between the house and the garden.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) The timber screen envelops the bedroom structure (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) The timber screen envelops the bedroom structure Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The main living spaces are contained within a stone-clad structure that reveals very little to the outside, save for wide, ground-level glazing that can be opened up in its entirety to the main veranda to the north. Two walls of this double-height space are completely given over to modular shelving units that rise all the way up to ceiling level. A place for display – be it artwork, books or artefacts – these provide a sense of human scale against the oversized proportions.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) The main living space (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) The kitchen (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) Tall shelves flank the main living area Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

The kitchen is flanked by the dining and sitting area with the veranda and pool beyond. The kitchen itself features darker ebonized timber to create a distinct element within the larger space. Behind the cabinets are utility spaces, including the powder room and laundry, whilst above it there is space for a mezzanine level; this houses the TV lounge, looking down over the main living space.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) A media room is located on the mezzanine (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) A media room is located on the mezzanine Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Elements of the interior, from the screens to the shelves, the timber cladding and the large natural stone coffee table, hark back to the stark monumentality of the exterior, but ultimately this is a warm, private house. The connections with the garden, terraces and pool are also carefully modulated, with the wide openings and windows creating cinematic vistas.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) Views of the rear terrace and pool (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) Views of the rear terrace and pool (Image credit: Fernando Guerra) Views of the rear terrace and pool Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Tucked behind the concrete screen that serves as the backdrop to the pool is a hidden bathroom and sauna with planters above, allowing greenery to cascade down the wall and further blur the sense of inside and outside. The slots between the house’s three core elements and the boundary wall are also richly planted.

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The architects describe each element as helping shape the ‘distinct atmospheres’ of the house’s components. ‘Stone lends weight and permanence to the social volume; wood introduces warmth and comfort to the private spaces; while concrete establishes a more restrained and essential expression,’ they say.

Inside and out: Casa Bloco by mf+arquitetos (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

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