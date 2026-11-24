Last week, at a dinner at London’s Cadogan Gallery, the eponymous designer behind menswear label Saman Amel – founded with his childhood friend Dag Granath in Sweden in 2015 – asserted that its collections are built on a simple premise. ‘It’s really just what me and Dag want to wear,’ he said to the assembled guests, who had come to celebrate the launch of a new collaboration with German e-retailer Mytheresa.

Indeed, at Saman Amel – which comprises both a bespoke tailoring atelier and a more expansive ready-to-wear line – the pair have established a meticulously curated world in their own (impeccably well-dressed) image. Nowhere is this more true than their two permanent ateliers in Stockholm and London, each a riff on the traditional workrooms and salons of Naples and Savile Row, where elegant interiors conceived by Stockholm-based agency Halleroed are populated by a curation of vintage furnishings (pieces by Alvar Aalto, Björn Ivar Trägårdh and Josef Hoffmann all feature) and contemporary artworks (by Lap-See Lam, Stanley Whitney and Trude Viken, among others).

The collection ‘unlocks a new side’ of the brand, co-founder Dag Granath tells Wallpaper* (Image credit: Saman Amel / Mytheresa)

All this was in evidence at the dinner, which saw Cadogan Gallery hung with a series of abstract works by Manchester-born artist Richard Zinon, created specially for the event, while long white tables were lined with vases of glossy anthuriums in perfect shades of black and white. Guests, meanwhile, spanned artists, interior designers, photographers, writers and actors from both London and beyond – many of whom are personal friends of Amel and Granath, and were wearing pieces from the brand for the occasion.

The collaboration in question marks an expansion of Saman Amel’s world into ‘Alpine’ wear – a nod to its clients’ seasonal travels, which will likely take them to the slopes of St Moritz, Courchevel or Aspen this winter (the brand retails at prices not unlike Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s The Row, with a comparable approach to reimagining quotidian garments in hyper-luxurious style). The brand's second collaboration with Mytheresa – the first was a resort collection designed for the height of a European summer – the collection is designed for the ‘in-between’ times on a skiing holiday (essentially avant-ski and aprés-ski), though equally doubles as a comprehensive wintertime wardrobe (colourful puffer jackers; shearling overcoats; cashmere-knit sweaters, beanies, scarves and the like).

The dinner at London’s Cadogan Gallery, which was backdropped by specially commissioned works by British artist Richard Zinon (Image credit: Mytheresa)

‘We have always believed that the best relationships are shaped by great dialogue,’ Granath tells Wallpaper*. ‘You share a mutual sensibility and understanding, but enter the conversation from different angles. This is true of our relationships with the craftspeople who make our garments, the architects who design our ateliers, and definitely with Sophie Jordan, [Mytheresa’s menswear buying director] when we build the collection for their customers.

‘This particular collection is one that Saman has been envisioning for many years but had simply never got around to creating – until Sophie brought it out of him,’ he continues (Amel works more on the design side of the collections; Granath on the wider brand image and development). ‘I think that is something really special, and I believe our clients will appreciate this slightly different capsule, which unlocks a new side of the brand.’

Saman Amel x Mytheresa Men is available now at mytheresa.com.

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A look from the collection, which also features colourful cashmere accessories (Image credit: Saman Amel / Mytheresa)

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