‘I desire beauty. I’m attracted to people who are beautiful. And my people are all kinds of beautiful,’ says Nan Goldin in the text which accompanies her installation, Beauty and Sensuality, part of her major new retrospective at the Hayward Gallery, her first in the UK since 2002.

Nan Goldin, Death of Orpheus, 2024 (Image credit: © Nan Goldin, courtesy the artist and Gagosian)

Beauty has always been on Goldin’s mind. Born in Washington D.C. in 1953, she became her school photographer after encouragement from her teacher, refining an intimate style of working which captures her friends and lovers in their search for love and connection. Her chronicling of the human experience, in films and photography, encompasses the full depths of the term, from the emotion of documenting her friends and lovers in The Ballad of Sexual Dependency (1981-2022) to the ecstasy of addiction in Memory Lost (2019-2021).

Nan Goldin, Joey on David’s bed, Brooklyn, 1999 (Image credit: © Nan Goldin, courtesy the artist and Gagosian)

The latter, which plays here, blends Goldin’s personal experience of addiction with the experiences of her friends, of the highs, the lows, the withdrawals, the despair. The format itself is an amalgamation of visuals and sounds, with photography from Goldin’s archive playing alongside Super 8 footage filmed in the Seventies, her answering machine messages from the Eighties and Nineties video interviews, against a soundtrack by Mica Levi.

Nan Goldin, Hands, 2024 (Image credit: © Nan Goldin, courtesy the artist and Gagosian)

‘Memory Lost is based on outtakes, including pictures that might be called bad, but that I love, pictures that are wounded,’ Goldin says. The pictures - distorted, blurry, drenched in saturated colours - document the descent into addiction, both of her friends and of herself.

After a wrist injury in 2o10, Goldin became addicted to her prescription of pain relief drug OxyContin, alongside millions of Americans. Upon her recovery, Goldin founded P.A.I.N. (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now) and acted to hold the Sackler family - whose pharmaceutical empire created and marketed OxyContin – accountable. Goldin’s ‘die-ins’, organised demonstrations at major institutions including New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim, led to museums stopping Sackler funding, and removing their name from the buildings. The Louvre, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Guggenheim and the Tate have all since erased the Sackler name from their galleries and wings.

Nan Goldin, Still from You never did anything wrong, Part I, 2024 (Image credit: © Nan Goldin, courtesy the artist and Gagosian)

Goldin is a powerful force, and the intense, realistic way in which she sees the world is one which continues to broaden. Recently, she has turned her gaze to absorb more of the natural world, considering an ecology in crisis, or the inner consciousness of animals, or the magical mythological (the latter in 2024’s excellent Stendhal Syndrome, also shown here).

Nan Goldin, Young love, 2024 (Image credit: © Nan Goldin, courtesy the artist and Gagosian)

In the film, You Never Did Anything Wrong – the second part which plays here for the first time – Goldin, in collaboration with filmmaker David Sherman, translates footage from nature documentaries, taken from the Fifties to the Eighties, into a warning of the dangers of anthropocentrism. In the images, the animals stand apart, possessors of their own consciousness, separate from and yet victim to the human race. The images, against new music by Mica Levi, are beautiful, nostalgic, ominous. In You Never Did Anything Wrong, we get a sense of a time that has already passed.

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Nan Goldin at the Hayward Gallery until 14 March