French hoteliers Experimental Group made their name running cocktail bars in Paris before expanding their hospitality remit to include restaurants and boutique hotels across France, Spain, the UK, the US and Italy. Now, they’ve brought their spirited sense of design and style to the Eternal City with the 82-room Experimental Roma.

Set in a former 19th-century bank off Via Veneto, Experimental Roma is the group’s largest and most ambitious project yet, but also quite possibly their finest. They gave carte blanche to French architect and interior designer Rodolphe Parente, who has brought vaudeville spirit to this most formal of buildings.

What's on your doorstep?

(Image credit: Courtesy of Experimental Roma)

At first glance the upscale Ludovisi district, with its grand palazzos, embassy buildings and financial institutions, seems a surprising choice for this young, irreverent hotel brand. But in reality the location is perfect; turn right out of the hotel and the iconic tree-lined Via Veneto boulevard, once teeming with celebrity and paparazzi, is a five-minute stroll away, while the Spanish Steps are a ten-minute walk in the other direction. Other Roman icons, like the Trevi Fountain and Pantheon, are a 15-minute walk away.

The hotel’s rambunctious energy is mirrored by the streets snaking out from it. There are elegant coffee shops, father/son tailors, and jewellery shops with goldsmiths at work behind the desks. The Swiss Cultural Institute, which hosts contemporary art shows, science lectures, and concerts, is opposite the hotel, while a walk across the nearby Villa Borghese park leads to the Galleria Borghese, home to a rich array of works by masters including Bernini (Apollo and Daphne) and Caravaggio (David with the Head of Goliath; Boy with a Basket of Fruit).

Who is behind the design?

When Parisian-based interior designer and architect Rodolphe Parente joined the project, his challenge was to marry an imposing 19th-century Umbertine-style building with a young, irreverent brand. But how to keep the building’s institutional DNA, with its decorative scrolls and fortress-style doorway, but lose the stuffiness?

'We really wanted to preserve Roman style and create a place that felt Roman, without being a cliché. Rome is elastic, it’s many things. It’s a huge museum, but you’ve also got real life inside the city. So in everything we did, the criterion was always the same: affinity with the city, and the ability to resonate with the spaces and create an emotion in a contemporary way, not like a "pastiche"', says Parente.

Throughout the three-year project, Parente spent extended periods of time in Rome, walking, looking, and collecting pieces for the hotel. Cinema was a constant inspiration – Fellini’s La Dolce Vita, filmed nearby on Via Veneto, for its blurred line between life and spectacle, as well as Pier Paolo Pasolini’s portrayals of gritty, working-class Rome, and Paolo Sorrentino’s La Grande Bellezza, with its overwhelming beauty.

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'I never translated a scene literally. It was about carrying an atmosphere, so that the hotel feels as if it had always been there and you could imagine American actors from the 1950s sipping a Negroni at the wood-panelled bar,' says Parente.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Experimental Roma)

The result is a hotel that is full of depth, drama, colour and contrast – almost vaudevillian in its palette, and with a brash sense of fun. Colours on the walls are hot and Roman: ochres, oranges, terracotta, changing every few metres.

Among its kaleidoscope of references, doorway arches and ceiling cornices evoke Rome’s Palazzo Altemps. Bas-reliefs and sculptures in the lobby and public spaces conjure images of Ancient Rome. A geometric chandelier made from chrome tubing is straight from the 1970s, while a cluster of globe lights in the Ludovisi e Cadore restaurant mimics paparazzi camera flashes.

Parente worked with Rome-based curator Maurizio Faraoni to tell the hotel’s story through its art. Cy Twombley works, rooted in his deep connection to Rome, hang in the junior suite. In 1974, husband-and-wife art duo Christo and Jeanne-Claude famously wrapped a stretch of Rome's ancient Aurelian Walls at Porta Pinciana, near Via Veneto, in fabric; framed photos of this audacious art spectacle hang around the hotel. It’s this spirit that the Experimental Roma seeks to conjure: classical design, treated with irreverence, love and imagination.

The room to book

(Image credit: Courtesy of Experimental Roma)

The 82 rooms differ in shape and size but the design throughout is generally the same, give or take a few artworks. Almost everything was designed by Parente and his studio, and made in Italy. Red and orange draped headboards above the beds, inspired by the Stanza degli Uccelli in Villa Medici, bring a touch of theatre, while the gold domed uplights conjure ancient Rome.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Experimental Roma)

Vanity tables in the bathrooms have a distinctive 1970s disco-effect metal fringing. Other pieces pay tribute to major Italian designers. Every room has a bespoke freestanding wardrobe-bar made from Formica, a nod to Italian architect Ettore Sottsass's postmodern designs, while the gold-polished bedside tables are reminiscent of Milanese designer Gabriella Crespi’s sculptural lounge furniture style.

Room 216, on the second floor, has views to the Swiss Institute, with its iconic neon light installations and surrounding palm trees. Those wanting outdoor space should book the Junior Suite with balcony or the Deluxe Terrace Room.

Staying for drinks and dinner?

(Image credit: Courtesy of Experimental Roma)

There’s a feeling of being on a film set while dining at the hotel’s restaurant, Ludovisi e Cadore, with its big banquette seating, marble tables and elegant gilded lamps. Italian chef Giovanni Passerini’s menu features some unmistakably Roman dishes, including trippa alla romana (tripe in tomato sauce) and fettuccine ai regaje (pasta with giblet ragù) as well as beef tartare with chips, and amberjack with sesame and citrus. The lunch menu is shorter (and cheaper), and well worth a try; dishes include fried artichokes with mint sauce and 'mi cuit' (just cooked) mackerel with escarole and mustard vinaigrette.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Experimental Roma)

At the Experimental Cocktail Club, tucked away to the left of the entrance steps, Parente evokes the glitz and glamour of a Fellini film. It’s intimate, with a few velvet lounges and marble tables, curtains draped over wooden windows just so. There’s a menu of Experimental’s signature cocktails, including Experience No. 1 – made with Puglian vodka, elderflower cordial, lemon juice, basil and lemongrass, but you can tell your tastes to bartender Luca Leone and he’ll find something to suit. There are also local wines, French champagne, and ales. Bar snacks are simple and excellent, including crunchy slivers of fried bread topped with thick slabs of butter and Cantabrian anchovies, and deep-fried tomato and mozzarella supplì rice balls (a classic Roman street food snack).

Where to switch off

(Image credit: Courtesy of Experimental Roma)

During the spring and summer months, guests spill out onto the rooftop garden terrace, where an idyllic swimming pool is circled by cream-coloured sunbeds, and lunch is served on tables shaded by striped parasols. It’s both intimate and exclusive, with views to Villa Borghese and the Colosseum.

The verdict

(Image credit: Courtesy of Experimental Roma)

This is a wonderful, original hotel that triumphs with its vision. The inherent danger when creating something so striking is that it might strike people in different ways. But the bold collection of colours and different architectural and artistic styles at Experimental Roma is perfectly calibrated. It’s distinct, without being overwhelming.

Experimental Roma is located at Via Ludovisi 46, Rome. Rooms from €350, breakfast excluded.