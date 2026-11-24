‘Bodybuilding is already an act of construction. The body is deliberately shaped over time. Photography then adds another layer, because the way that body is framed, posed and photographed also shapes how we understand it,’ says London-based Indian visual artist Keerthana Kunnath, who is presenting her debut series Not What You Saw at Foam, Amsterdam.

Gouri, 2026 (Image credit: © Keerthana Kunnath)

After meeting female bodybuilders in Kerala, South India, Kunnath began photographing a dozen of them – including Aishu, Bhumika, Jannat, Kavitha and Sandra, who feature regularly in the series – becoming close enough to the women to gain an insight into their training and their lives. Kunnath and her camera don’t just follow these women to the gym, but they venture into domestic environments too. Capturing the bodybuilders at home, the women are vulnerable, the antithesis of a stereotype. The portraits, both candid and posed, are unexpectedly intimate.

Bodybuilders for Tilfi, 2026 (Image credit: © Keerthana Kunnath)

‘The intimacy really comes from the trust that has built up between me and the women over the years,’ adds Kunnath. ‘In the beginning, there was naturally a boundary between photographer and subject. But through spending time together, talking, photographing, and eventually becoming friends with some of them, that relationship changed. I was no longer just asking them to pose for a photograph; they knew me, and I knew them. That trust allowed me to photograph moments that felt less guarded. I could photograph them when they weren’t performing or presenting themselves in the way they might normally want to be seen. For me, that’s where the intimacy comes from.’

Sandra, 2024 (Image credit: © Keerthana Kunnath)

Kunnath was originally drawn to the women’s bodies themselves, she says. They weren’t what she was used to seeing, and her early photographs lingered more on the muscles and the anatomy. Later, the quieter moments became equally as important, as the women rested backstage, or spent time with their families.

‘The exhibition brings these two ways of seeing them together,’ says Kunnath. ‘The earlier, more constructed images are still important because they come from my initial fascination with their bodies, while the more intimate photographs reflect everything I came to understand afterwards. I think the tension between the two is what interests me now. How we first look at someone, and how that idea can evolve once we spend time with them. The more you know someone, the more you begin to see them beyond their surface or their profession. Although we had conversations about their experiences from the beginning, over time some of them became friends, rather than just subjects. In the earlier work, there was naturally an element of performance because they are bodybuilders, they know how to present their bodies and perform. But as we became more comfortable with each other, that performance started to disappear.’

Keerthana Kunnath, ‘Not What You Saw’ at Foam Amsterdam

On a diet, 2026 (Image credit: © Keerthana Kunnath)