Louis Vuitton’s Claridge’s Christmas tree is a shimmering ode to travel
Louis Vuitton is the latest fashion name to create London hotel Claridge’s Christmas tree, which heralds the start of the festive season
The unveiling of the Claridge’s Christmas tree marks the unofficial start of the festive season, as the London hotel picks up its little black book and selects a fashionable friend to create the unique display – from Karl Lagerfeld to John Galliano, Diane von Furstenberg to Kim Jones, who have each designed their own distinct take on the Yuletide centrepiece over the years.
Unveiled today (23 November 2023) in Claridge’s historic lobby is the latest collaboration; though this time, the hotel has drafted an institution synonymous with both style and travel, Parisian fashion and leather goods house Louis Vuitton, which began life as a trunk maker in 1854. It was the same year that Claridge’s itself was founded, and the two have long been intertwined – it would probably be impossible to count the number of Louis Vuitton suitcases, hat boxes, and handbags that have been carried across the hotel’s threshold since its opening.
Claridge’s Christmas Tree 2023 by Louis Vuitton
The dramatic, five-metre-tall display looks back to these roots in travel, comprising an enormous version of the Louis Vuitton trunk in signature monogram adorned with Claridge’s travel stickers based on the hotel’s historic ephemera (founder Louis Vuitton’s grandson, Gaston-Louis Vuitton, was an avid collector of hotel stickers, which he would use on his luggage as a memento). Inside, the trunk opens to reveal a shimmering stack of shiny chrome trunks, their shape recalling that of a traditional Christmas tree.
As for decorations, 21 examples of Louis Vuitton’s ‘mascot’ Vivienne – a keepsake doll introduced in 2018 that recalls the house’s monogram and comes in a multitude of collectable iterations – clamber across the display, including a Father Christmas. Elsewhere are miniature trunks and a dusting of snow, while in lieu of a star or angel at the top is a model of Asnières, the historic home of the Louis Vuitton family and atelier. Located on the river in Paris, it is particularly important to the house’s history; in 1875, it was where the Louis Vuitton hard-sided wardrobe trunk was created.
‘[This year’s Claridge’s Christmas tree] is by our legendary friends at Louis Vuitton,’ says Claridge’s general manager Paul Jackson. ‘Christmas is the most magical time for us here at the hotel and we look forward to welcoming guests and seeing visitors immerse themselves in Louis Vuitton’s world.’
Claridge’s Christmas Tree 2023 by Louis Vuitton can be seen at Claridge’s, Brook Street, London.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Callum Skye: electric off-roading just got a whole lot more stylish
A sleek, striking and speedy go-anywhere machine, the Skye will be the first vehicle to bear the Callum name
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A fire station cuts a bold figure in the city of Rennes
This fire station by LAN becomes a new landmark for Rennes, France
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Triennale Milano exhibition spotlights contemporary Italian art
The latest Triennale Milano exhibition, ‘Italian Painting Today’, is a showcase of artworks from the last three years
By Tianna Williams Published
-
These top-handle bags are reinventing the classic accessory
From Prada to Hermès, these sleek top-handle bags riff on ladylike 1950s silhouettes in a way that’s anything but prim
By Jack Moss Published
-
This season’s most dramatic runway sets, from curtains of slime to disco balls
Revisit the transporting runway sets of S/S 2024 fashion month, which spanned dystopian herbariums, destroyed disco balls and artwork-adorned catwalks
By Jack Moss Published
-
Bid on one-off Louis Vuitton bags designed by the world’s biggest artists
With Sotheby’s, Louis Vuitton offers a chance to bid on its one-off ‘Artycapucines’ handbags, reinterpreted by Urs Fischer, Donna Huanca, Peter Marino, Alex Israel, Tschabalala Self and more, with donations going to charity
By Jack Moss Published
-
Pharrell Williams shuts down Paris’ Pont Neuf for mega-watt first Louis Vuitton show
Pharrell Williams took over Paris’ oldest bridge for his first Louis Vuitton menswear show, a blockbuster spectacle with a star-studded guest list
By Jack Moss Published
-
Pharrell Williams is the new menswear creative director of Louis Vuitton
Multi-hyphenate musician Pharrell Williams has been announced as the successor to Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton
By Jack Moss Published
-
‘LV Dream‘: Immersive Louis Vuitton exhibition celebrates its rich history of collaboration
‘LV Dream’ by Louis Vuitton in Paris is an expansive exploration of the French house’s history of cultural exchange, with pieces from Rei Kawakubo, Yayoi Kusama, Richard Prince and more on display together for the first time
By Jack Moss Published
-
How Virgil Abloh’s legacy lives on through collaboration
A year on from his death, a slew of collaborations continue to bear Virgil Abloh’s name – a testament to the enduring legacy of the polymathic designer whose curiosity spanned disciplines
By Jack Moss Published
-
This NY exhibition sees the Louis Vuitton trunk reinterpreted by 200 creatives
Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ sees the house’s iconic trunk reinterpreted by 200 global creatives, and has just arrived in the former home of Barneys New York
By Tilly Macalister-Smith Last updated